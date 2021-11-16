5 best left backs in world football right now (2021)

In the modern football world, the full-back isn't a defensive position, at least not entirely. In most major leagues, full-backs often rank high when it comes to touches on the ball and passes. That's because the standard 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 formations look more like 2-3-5 when the team is attacking. The full-backs are bombarding the flanks in the final third and adding numbers to the offense.

Once upon a time, the best left-back on the team was the third-best center-back or the center-back that was left-footed. Neither a player who was technically gifted on the ball nor one who was offensive-minded. The era of this sort of full-back notably ended with players like Gary Neville who lacked attacking qualities. However, they made up for it with consistency in defense.

For the better part of the last three decades, great attacking full-backs have emerged. They have redefined tactics and how teams can dominate through the wings. Legends like Roberto Carlos redefined the role, driving in from the left flank and searing a thunderous shot at poor goalkeepers.

Today, there is hardly a world-class left-back who remains behind the mid-line when their team is on the attack. They have the athleticism to bombard down the left flank. They have the pace to get past their marker, and the technique to power in a cross or shot.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-backs in the world right now:

#5 Marc Cucurella | Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

Marc Cucurella has risen through the ranks and graduated from Barcelona's famed academy La Masia. He left Spain's shores to ply his trade in the Premier League in 2021, and he's on fire.

The star spent two seasons with Getafe, playing over 70 games and steadily providing over a key pass per game. Now at Brighton, he's managing nearly two key passes per Premier League game.

He is often positioned as a wing-back or full-back on the left flank for the Seagulls. The former Getafe ace has improved his tactical positioning and passing qualities.

He's averaging over 50 passes per game, and notably provided an assist during Brighton's 2-2 draw with Leicester in the League Cup.

Brighton sat just 13 points away from the red zone last season. However, they are currently 7th place in the Premier League, and Cucurella's consistency has been key to their form.

#4 Theo Hernandez | AC Milan

AS Roma v AC Milan - Serie A

After moving around Spain for four seasons, the star has found his home and settled down well with the Rossoneri. He has spent the last three seasons in Serie A.

Last season, he stood out for AC Milan, guiding the side with four goals and five assists in Serie A. The former Real Madrid left-back has already scored a goal and assisted three in nine Serie A games this season.

Although he's picked up a red card in Milan's recent match against Roma, the star has maintained strong form at the international level as well. In France's recent 8-0 win against Kazakhstan, Hernandez aided the team's victory with two important assists.

The pro left-back has made over a dribble per game for the Rossoneri. His presence in the final third is clearly important for Milan's domestic and continental campaign.

