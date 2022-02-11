5 best left-footed footballers in the world this season (2021-22)

Left-footed players are a bit of a rarity in football. A majority of players are right-footed and therefore, left-footed players can prove to be a great asset for any side. A team that has a decent balance on that front will be more dynamic in possession than a side that doesn't.

Some of the greatest footballers of all-time have been left-footed

Despite left-footed players being fewer in numbers, two of the greatest footballers of all time are left-footers, namely Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. In fact, quite a lot of footballing legends preferred using their left foot over their right.

Ryan Giggs, Roberto Carlos, Gareth Bale and Paolo Maldini are all examples of world-class left-footed players who were absolutely unstoppable in their prime. Even today, there is no shortage of top quality left-footers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed footballers in the world this season.

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming start to life at PSG. He struggled to make much of an impact in his early days in Ligue 1 but seems to be growing into it now. The Argentinian international was a different beast in the Champions League though, scoring five goals in five appearances.

The 34-year-old's final product has been a little off but fans who've seen him play this season know that aside from the odd lackluster showing, he has had a good season so far. Messi has scored seven goals and has provided seven assists in 19 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Those numbers are low only by his own lofty standards. Messi has created 6.59 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. This is second only to Dimitri Payet, who has 7.16 shot-creating actions per 90.

#4 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) and Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Leroy Sane has rediscovered his mojo this season and has already bettered his numbers from the 2020-21 campaign. He has been a menacing presence down the left side for Bayern Munich this term with his blistering pace and composure inside the final third.

In 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, Sane scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists. In just 29 appearances across all competitions this term, he already has netted 12 times while racking up 13 assists.

Sane is an old-fashioned winger. He is left-footed and unlike many of his peers who love to cut in from the right side, he is the type of player who loves to run to the byline and whip in crosses.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has carried over his impressive form from Euro 2020 to the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe at present. He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances so far this term.

Schick is one of the best left-footed players in the world right now.

