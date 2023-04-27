5 best left-footed midfielders in football this season (2022-23)

Left-footed footballers are somewhat of a rarity in football. As such, they have a unique advantage over their right-footed counterparts, as they can catch regularly catch defenders off guard. This makes them valuable assets to teams.

Some of the most successful footballers in history, like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, have been left-footed and have used this advantage to become some of the greatest players of all time.

At the end of the day, left-footed players are a joy to watch as they offer something unique and add a vital amount of dynamism to a team's play in a game dominated by right-footed players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed midfielders in world football this season (2022-23).

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Bernardo Silva hasn't been at his imperious best this season but he has still managed to turn in a bunch of awe-inspiring performances for Manchester City. Silva's close control and vision are simply exemplary and when he is on song, there are few playmakers better than him.

The Portugal international can play in multiple positions in midfield as well as in the forward line. What he lacks in speed, he makes up for with his intelligent movement and ability to shield the ball.

He most recently delivered an absolute masterclass of a performance against Bayern Munich in the first leg of City's Champions League quarter-final tie with the Bavarians. The 28-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

#4 Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Juventus FC v SS Lazio - Coppa Italia Quarter Final

Ever since he returned to take charge of Juventus in 2021, Massimilliano Allegri has been a huge admirer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He has continuously placed his faith in the Frenchman and this season, that trust has paid dividends.

Rabiot has been a standout performer for the Bianconeri this season, even contributing crucial goals from midfield in what has been a grueling season for them. Rabiot's current deal with Juventus expires in the summer and Allegri wants him to sign a new contract, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady so far this season.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier League

Thanks to his versatility, Phil Foden can play anywhere in midfield as well as in attack. His exquisite technique and ball control makes him almost impervious in possession and it's nearly impossible to snatch the ball off him.

The left-footed Foden is also quite reliable when it comes to finding the back of the net when presented with goalscoring opportunities in the final third.

Due to Manchester City's incredible squad depth, Foden has struggled on occasion to get a consistent run going in the first team this season but he continues to be one of their most influential players.

Foden has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.

#2 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Arsenal's youthful skipper Martin Odegaard has been instrumental in their impressive performances this season. The Norwegian midfielder is left-footed and is a technically gifted playmaker who boasts exceptional vision and creativity on the pitch.

He possesses an astute ability to pick out the right pass and slice through the most resolute defenses. With his commanding presence, Odegaard dictates the pace of the game and unlocks opposition defenses with his impeccable dribbling and passing skills, making him one of the most exciting midfielders in football today.

In 40 games across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the 24-year-old has netted 12 goals and laid on eight assists.

#1 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Paulo Dybala is one of the best left-footed players in the world

Paulo Dybala is a versatile midfielder who possesses incredible technical ability and a keen eye for goal. His skill on the ball and dribbling prowess are reminiscent of his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, and he has often been compared to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Dybala has the ability to create chances for his teammates and can also score spectacular goals with his powerful left foot. His exceptional vision and creativity on the pitch make him a dangerous player in the attacking third, and he has become one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

The left-footed midfielder has arguably been AS Roma's most important player since joining them last summer. In 34 appearances in all competitions for AS Roma so far this season, the 29-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists.

