5 best left-footed players in the world right now (September 2022)

Left-footed players are a minority in the world of football. But despite that, some of the greatest footballers of all time are left-footed. The fact that they are a minority gives them an edge as they can be quite tricky to come up against for defenders.

Left-footed players add more dynamism to a team and they can prove to be really complex opponents. Players like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, widely considered to be two of the GOATs in football, are both left-footed.

Even today, there are plenty of world-class left-footed players who mesmerize us with their flair for the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed players in the world right now (September 2022).

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v AFC Ajax: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah was one of the most in-form players in the world in the first half of the 2021-22 season. He looked nearly unstoppable as he terrorized defenders with his pace, close control, decision making and shooting ability inside the final third.

The Egypt international scored goals for fun and looked ready to buoy Liverpool to an unprecedented quadruple. However, the 30-year-old's form has tailed off since the turn of the year.

Salah has not been at his best this year and his inability to affect games as much as he used to has certainly contributed to Liverpool's slow start to the 2022-23 season. He is still a very good footballer and one of the best left-footed players we've seen in recent times.

In nine appearances across all competitions so far this season, Salah has scored four goals and provided three assists.

#4 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

After spending 11 seasons with the Bayern Munich senior team, David Alaba left the club for Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. He enjoyed a wonderful debut campaign in the Spanish capital, winning the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Alaba hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and he continues to be one of their first-choice centre-backs. The Austria international is a versatile footballer who can play in a multitude of positions like centre-back, left-back, left-wing and central midfield as well.

The 30-year-old has done a pretty decent job at the back for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this season.

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The diminutive Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva truly came of age in the 2021-22 season. Although he's always been considered to be an outstanding player, he was not quite categorized as a world-class footballer until last term.

The Portugal international has been in fine form over the few years. Silva is a great progressor of the ball and can run rings around defenses despite an apparent lack of pace. He is a neat passer and likes to arrive late into the box and score valuable goals for his side.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. But he ended up staying put at City and has got off to a good start to the new season. Silva has scored two goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far this term.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

After leaving his boyhood club Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi endured a dull start to life at his new club Paris Saint-Germain. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was nowhere near his best but still managed to contribute sizeably towards PSG's Ligue 1 title triumph last term.

The 35-year-old seems to have finally settled down in the French capital as he is back playing like the world beater he is once again. Messi has been in sublime form for PSG, influencing games a lot more from a more central position under new manager Christophe Galtier.

Messi has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Following his two successful dribbles in



That's at least 196 successful dribbles more than anyone else. 🤯 | QUICK STATFollowing his two successful dribbles in #OLPSG tonight, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to complete 1000 dribbles since the start of the 2015/16 season.That's at least 196 successful dribbles more than anyone else. 🤯 ⚠️ | QUICK STATFollowing his two successful dribbles in #OLPSG tonight, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to complete 1000 dribbles since the start of the 2015/16 season.That's at least 196 successful dribbles more than anyone else. 🤯 https://t.co/RJQqFVZQGl

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Erling Haaland established himself as one of the best strikers in the world over the course of his two-and-a-half year stint at Borussia Dortmund. He left the Bundesliga outfit last summer and secured a €60 million switch to Manchester City.

The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm this season and has had a remarkable start to life at his new club. He has already won over the blue half of Manchester courtesy of his elite marksmanship. Haaland's lethal finishing, movement and game intelligence belies his age.

In 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided one assist. On current form, he is the best left-footed player in the world right now.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far