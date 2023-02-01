5 best loan deals of the January transfer window

Loan signings could prove to be great temporary fixes. The January transfer window is usually rather quiet compared to the summer. Teams will usually look to address a weakness or two, but it's difficult to convince any club to part with their players halfway through the season.

In that regard, this January transfer window has been quite a departure from several ones that came before it. European clubs, especially Premier League sides, were quite active in the window and a number of high-profile transfers have happened over the course of the last few weeks.

While plenty of money has been spent over permanent transfers, there have also been a lot of really good loan deals.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best loan deals of the January transfer window.

#5 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal to Tottenham Hotspur)

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Arnut Danjuma signed for Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the remainder of the season. Spurs hijacked Everton's move for Danjuma, according to the BBC. This will be Danjuma's second stint in England. He has previously played for Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021.

Danjuma scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 52 appearances for the Cherries before joining Villarreal. He was a standout performer in the Yellow Submarine's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Danjuma is a much-needed addition to Spurs' attacking unit because players like Richarlison and Son Heung-min have underperformed this term. Danjuma scored on his Tottenham debut against Preston North End and has got off to a bright start to life in North London.

#4 Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Well, this one is only a loan move in the technical sense. Spurs have signed the Spaniard on a loan deal worth €5 million until the end of the season. They have an obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer for €39 million.

Spurs secured the exciting winger's services on deadline day and he is a great signing for them. He can play as a right-back, wing-back or as a winger. The 23-year-old has been in great form this season and has scored three goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for Sporting.

#3 Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich to Manchester United)

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United confirmed on transfer deadline day that Christian Eriksen has been sidelined until May with an ankle injury. It looked like there was very little time to find a replacement but they somehow managed to pull off a move for Marcel Sabitzer.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is a great replacement for Eriksen and his wish for more minutes will be granted at United. In addition to Eriksen, Manchester United midfielders Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also sidelined. As such, Sabitzer's arrival is a huge blessing for United.

The former RB Leipzig man is an excellent box-to-box midfielder and could prove to be a very good partner for Casemiro.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Quick completion too.



Club need to get to stage where such transfers are proactive not reactive but finances + sale process dictated this window. Marcel Sabitzer feels a very shrewd solution to a sudden problem for #MUFC . Two-footed, technical, high-level experience, pressing.Quick completion too.Club need to get to stage where such transfers are proactive not reactive but finances + sale process dictated this window. Marcel Sabitzer feels a very shrewd solution to a sudden problem for #MUFC. Two-footed, technical, high-level experience, pressing.Quick completion too.Club need to get to stage where such transfers are proactive not reactive but finances + sale process dictated this window.

#2 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid to Chelsea)

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

After growing disillusioned at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone, Joao Felix was in desperate need of a change in scenery. Atletico Madrid managed to get him to extend his contract until 2027 to maintain his value in the transfer market and pocketed €11 million in loan fees.

Chelsea have an abundance of forwards but Felix might just be the most technically gifted of them all. After a bright start to proceedings on his Chelsea debut, Felix picked up a straight red card and is currently serving a three-game suspension.

Felix could provide some much-needed inventiveness to Chelsea's game in the attacking third and it could be a signing that helps them turn their season around.

#1 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City to Bayern Munich)

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

This one is arguably the most surprising move of the January transfer window. Joao Cancelo has been a huge hit at Manchester City and his versatility has been a blessing in recent seasons.

However, Cancelo has suffered a dip in form this term and has not been as disciplined as Pep Guardiola would have liked, as per the Daily Mail.

He reportedly had a bust-up with Guardiola after learning that he won't be starting against Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 27. The Portuguese right-back has reportedly made no secret of his frustration at a lack of game time since the World Cup.

Cancelo even threatened to leave the club, according to the report. As such, he was happy to accept the loan offer from Bayern Munich as his relationship with Guardiola has now reportedly soured beyond repair.

It's a great deal for Bayern Munich, who have the option of making the loan deal permanent in the summer for €70 million. The Bavarians have managed to rope in a world-class full-back who will help them in their push for the top prizes this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



"I took this chance when it came. I knew this big club and I wanted to take this opportunity". Joao Cancelo on why he left Man City: "I've not had much game time, which influenced my decision - it's not about Pep. I really wanted new adventure, Bayern is dream club""I took this chance when it came. I knew this big club and I wanted to take this opportunity". Joao Cancelo on why he left Man City: "I've not had much game time, which influenced my decision - it's not about Pep. I really wanted new adventure, Bayern is dream club" 🔴 #FCBayern"I took this chance when it came. I knew this big club and I wanted to take this opportunity". https://t.co/bEE678dfDk

