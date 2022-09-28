5 best matches to watch this weekend as club football returns

We are almost done with the final international break before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and club football is all set to return. Let's get real for a second and acknowledge the fact that most football fans are excited that regular club football action gets restored this weekend.

Fixtures will come thick and fast on the domestic front in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will commence on November 20. While players will be hoping to be in optimum condition for the World Cup, it's still not an immediate concern.

That's because we have plenty of high-profile encounters to catch before football's showpiece event starts. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best matches to watch this weekend as club football returns.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice (October 1)

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain will look to keep their unbeaten streak in tact as they resume their title defense this weekend. Christophe Galtier's side have won seven of their eight matches so far this term. Their front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been firing on all cylinders.

They will host OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes this Saturday. Nice have got off to a rather poor start to the season and sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table after picking up just two wins in their first eight league matches of the season.

Neymar, Mbappe and Messi will be looking to build steam ahead of the World Cup. For the sheer pleasure of seeing the menacing trio go to business together, this game is a must watch.

#4 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (October 1)

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have got off to underwhelming starts to the 2022-23 season. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla finished third and fourth in the La Liga table last season respectively. But the two La Liga giants have four wins between them in 12 La Liga games so far this season.

Julen Lopetegui's side will be desperate for a win after emerging victorious just once in six La Liga matches in the new season. They have plenty of quality in their ranks but will have their work cut out against Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico Madrid suffered a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in their latest outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways. The match, which will take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, is one of the most high-profile ones taking place this weekend.

#3 Inter Milan vs AS Roma (October 1)

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

The Serie A title race has become the most competitive league in the world, at least in terms of the title race in recent seasons. Both Inter Milan and AS Roma have won four of their first seven games of the new Serie A season.

It's interesting to note that none of AC Milan, AS Roma, Inter Milan or Juventus are in the top four right now. So each and every game between the top eight teams right now in Serie A is important and every single point could prove to be vital.

AS Roma won't have their manager Jose Mourinho in the dugout after he was sent off during their 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta in their latest outing. Inter will also be looking to return to winning ways after losing 3-1 to Udinese in their final game before the international break.

Two of Italy's biggest sides will lock horns at the storied San Siro this Saturday. Don't miss it.

#2 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (October 1)

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur share one of the most intense rivalries in England. The North London derby promises to be a heated contest between the two sides that will stop at nothing to put one over on the other.

Both sides have been in great form in the opening stages of the 2022-23 season. Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table with six wins in seven matches. They have garnered 18 points so far. Spurs are undefeated in the new season and are breathing down the Gunners' necks with 17 points from seven games.

Spurs beat Arsenal 3-0 the last time these two sides met. That result proved to be crucial in the race to secure Champions League qualification. Mikel Arteta's side will be vying for revenge this time. But Antonio Conte's side will pose plenty of problems for Arsenal this Saturday.

#1 Manchester City vs Manchester United (October 2)

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Manchester City are one of the most dominant forces in Europe right now. They have a world-class squad and are yet to be defeated in the new season. City are second in the Premier League table and their new signing Erling Haaland has been in sublime form.

Kevin De Bruyne is also in peak playmaking form and that's bad news for their cross-city rivals Manchester United. But if their recent form is anything to go by, United won't be pushovers like they were last season.

After losing their first two games of the season, Erik ten Hag has got the Red Devils playing some decent football. They've got wins against Liverpool and Arsenal under their belt and have also shown a great deal of cohesion in defense.

It could be an absolute treat for football fans as the two footballing powerhouses clash this Sunday.

