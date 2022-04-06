5 best midfield duos of the last decade

The midfield is the backbone of any team. The goalposts are on either end of the pitch and it's the team who puts the ball in the back of the net more times than the other that wins the game. But it's said that most matches are decided in midfield.

Midfield battles determine the result of most games

Without asserting themselves in midfield, teams will find it hard to exert control in any game. That's why it's every coach's dream to have excellent technicians patrolling the center of the park. Winning the ball back, keeping it and recycling possession are all largely the responsibility of midfielders.

A midfield duo qualifies as exceptional when two players can play to each other's strengths and one elevates the other's game thanks to the understanding they share. We've seen plenty of iconic midfield duos throughout the history of the beautiful game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfield duos of the last decade.

#5 Fabinho - Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Since Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015, Liverpool have gone from forgotten giants to one of the most intimidating teams in all of Europe. The German manager is a student of the game and his tactical nous and experience make him one of the best in the business.

A lot of the credit for Liverpool's successes in the late 2010s has to go to their forwards. But don't let that lead you to think any less of their midfield department.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was not expected to become as influential a figure in Merseyside as he is now. The Englishman is an extremely intelligent footballer with a great reading of the game. He is also a tenacious customer who is tailor-made for Klopp's gegenpressing system.

In Fabinho, Liverpool have one of the most calm and composed defensive midfielders of the modern era. The Brazilian international is not only good at dispensing his defensive duties but he also excels at joining Liverpool's attack on occasion.

Fabinho and Henderson work exceptionally well together and they won the 2018-19 Champions League title with Liverpool. They followed it up with a Premier League title win in the following season.

They've been playing together for four seasons now and share great chemistry. Henderson and Fabinho are the first names on Liverpool's teamsheet even now and that's saying something.

#4 Joshua Kimmich - Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Holding midfield partnerships are seldom better configured. Joshua Kimmich is one of the best technicians in the game right now. The German international is a versatile and intelligent footballer with incredible technical qualities.

He can pick a pass and also possesses the kind of vision we've come to associate with the greatest midfielders of all time. Alongside him, Goretzka is a burly presence in midfield for Bayern Munich and Germany. He is more of a box-to-box midfielder who loves bombing forwards to join the attack.

Goretzka is also always prepared to help his defenders out. He is a big threat from set-pieces as well. The 27-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in 2018.

Together, Kimmich and Goretzka have won three Bundesliga titles, one Champions League title, two DFB Pokals and one FIFA Club World Cup.

#3 Xavi - Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

The only reason Xavi and Andres Iniesta are third in this list is because they only played together for three years since 2012. 2012 marked their last triumphant campaign with the Spanish national team.

There's nothing more to add about this legendary Barcelona pair than what has already been said and reiterated a million times. Two central midfielders with otherworldly technique and intelligence. Two players who could manipulate time and space if you gave them a football and a tuft of grass to roll it on.

Xavi and Andres Iniesta glided through the midfield realms like motorcyclists on the express highway. Cul-de-sacs didn't exist. Defensive low blocks always collapsed. Opponents played more fetch than football.

There was no shaking the ball off the pair. Since 2012, the duo won two La Liga titles and one Champions League title. They played a huge role in Barcelona's continental treble in the 2014-15 season as well.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne - David Silva (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were a joy to watch as they played alongside each other at Manchester City for five years between 2015 and 2020. Both were excellent as number 8s in Pep Guardiola's system.

Silva is a Premier League legend who has left an indelible mark on the English top-flight thanks to his skill, elegance and style.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is one of the most complete midfielders of the modern era. He has arguably been the best attacking midfielder in the game over the past few years. The Belgian international's passing range and vision are simply exemplary.

De Bruyne has previously named Silva as the best player he has played alongside. Both Silva and De Bruyne are great examples of players who were not only good at pulling off the extraordinary but were also exceptional at doing the basics.

Together, they've won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

#1 Toni Kroos - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are two of the finest central midfielders of all time. There technical ability is simply world-class and the duo have played a huge hand in making Real Madrid the most successful club in the Champions League in the last decade.

Kroos excels at creating space in midfield and spraying pin-point passes to his teammates anywhere on the pitch. Modric does all that but is also excellent at ball progression and both are masters of dictating the tempo of a game.

Alongside Casemiro, Modric and Kroos have formed one of the most dominant midfield trios of all time at Real Madrid. They make a great team because of how well they complement each other.

Kroos and Modric were key figures in the Real Madrid team that won three successive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 as well. They've also won two La Liga titles and four Club World Cups together.

