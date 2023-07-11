5 best midfielders under the age of 25 right now (July 2023)

Young and talented midfielders, especially those under the age of 25, are valuable assets to their teams. These players combine qualities like energy, skill and versatility and prove to be crucial in dictating the flow of the game.

Young midfielders help bring a dynamic approach and while some of them take a while to learn the ropes in top-tier football, some take to it like fish to water. These players, with their agility and athleticism, seem indefatigable thanks to their ability to cover large areas of the pitch.

In doing so, they contribute generously to attack and defence. Young players also inject a sense of vibrancy and motivation into the team with their sheer presence. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders under the age of 25 right now (July 2023).

#5 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Enzo Fernandez in action for Argentina against Australia

Enzo Fernandez took the world by storm with his excellent performances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Heading into the tournament, he was not even a starter in the side but coach Lionel Scaloni's decision to switch things up in midfield paid dividends and then some for the La Albiceleste.

Fernandez is an all-action midfielder capable of breaking up play and intercepting passes just as well as he can slalom his way past opponents and dictate the tempo of the game. He is also a warrior-like presence in midfield and is not one to shy away from a duel.

Following Argentina's World Cup triumph, Chelsea swooped in for him in January earlier this year and signed him for a whopping €121 million.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden celebrates (cred:Irish Examiner)

Phil Foden is one of the best footballers that the Manchester City youth academy has produced. The Englishman is a versatile footballer who can play in a number of roles across midfield and attack.

He is one of the most technically gifted footballers in the Premier League and has played a vital role in Manchester City's recent successes under Pep Guardiola. It is nearly impossible to dispossess Foden as the ball seems glued to his feet most of the time.

The 23-year-old's precise and intricate passing, sharp movements and shooting ability make him one of the most dynamic midfielders on the planet.

GOAL @goal Phil Foden is the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi Phil Foden is the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi 🌟 https://t.co/w74WuEKcUr

#3 Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri in action for Barcelona (cred: The Real Champs)

Pedri has been one of the players to watch in La Liga over the last two seasons. The diminutive young midfielder broke onto the scene and immediately turned heads bossing games from midfield despite his tender age and frame.

Having already earned comparisons to Barcelona greats like Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Pedri has all the qualities to go on to have a decorated career. Already an integral member of the Spanish national side and Barca, his game-reading abilities, dribbling skills, passing range and vision are simply outstanding.

He has also shown his dynamism by adapting to different systems and is one of the most coveted players in the game right now.

#2 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid (credit: The Real Champs)

Over the last two summers, Real Madrid have expertly assembled together a midfield unit that will serve them well for years to come. However, young Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who is also tipped to be a key player in the future, has been at Real Madrid since 2017.

He has blossomed into one of the most dynamic players in their squad capable of playing in multiple positions across midfield and attack. The 24-year-old has also shown that he can do a very good job at right-back.

Valverde's versatility, stamina, pace and game intelligence make him a force to be reckoned with in midfield. Furthermore, he has now added goals to his repertoire and is a midfield dynamo who is already one of the best in the world.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer Real Madrid Bellingham

Real Madrid shelled out no less than €103 million to secure the services of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. That speaks volumes about the young Englishman's abilities and he is widely tipped to go on to become one of the greats of the modern era.

His growth has been astounding, to say the least. From impressing in the English lower leagues with Birmingham as a teenager to burgeoning into a talent that turned heads at Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham's prodigious talent has been a major topic of discussion in the world of football.

He is a dogged presence on the pitch, shuttling up and down the ground and contributing equally to defence and attack. Bellingham is an excellent ball progressor and has also showcased maturity and leadership qualities that belies his age.

The 20-year-old midfielder adds plenty of goals from midfield and it looks like the sky is the limit for the youngster.

B/R Football @brfootball Jude Bellingham meets his new boss 🤨 Jude Bellingham meets his new boss 🤨 https://t.co/YSgly2oIcC

