5 best midfielders over the age of 28 right now

In recent years, midfielders have been defying the notion of a conventional prime and have shown remarkable longevity in their careers. Many of the best midfielders in the game today possess a wealth of experience, which has become a crucial asset in their performances.

These players exhibit exceptional vision, intelligence and decision-making abilities, allowing them to dictate the tempo of matches and influence the game's outcome.

Their mastery of the midfield, combined with their technical skills and tactical understanding, enables them to maintain a high level of performance well into their 30s.

As a result, fans are witnessing a generation of midfield maestros who continue to dominate the game with their experience, expertise and ability to make a significant impact on the pitch. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders over the age of 28.

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric's status as one of the greatest midfielders of all time is firmly deserved. His combination of technical brilliance, exceptional vision and masterful control over the game have made him a true maestro in the midfield.

Modric's ability to dictate play, seamlessly transition between defence and attack and deliver precise passes is a testament to his exceptional skill set. What sets Modric apart is his incredible longevity, as he continues to perform at an elite level even into his late-30s.

His durability, football intelligence and adaptability have allowed him to remain a vital presence for both Real Madrid and the Croatian national team. Despite being 37, he was a crucial player for Los Blancos in the 2022-23 season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

#4 Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti possesses a unique set of qualities that make him one of the best midfielders of his generation. His exceptional close control, dribbling skills and ability to find space in congested areas allow him to dictate the rhythm of the game.

Verratti's vision and passing accuracy make him a key playmaker, consistently threading through balls and creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, the 30-year-old's tenacity in winning back possession and defensive contributions cannot be overlooked.

Verratti's consistent performances for Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team have firmly established him as a world-class midfielder.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro has been a hugely impactful signing for Manchester United since his arrival in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian midfielder has brought much-needed steeliness and authority to the United midfield, and his presence has helped to transform the team's defensive record.

The 31-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford and his performances have shown why he is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

He is a vital part of United's plans for the immediate future and will be hoping to help the club to challenge for major honours in the years to come. In 53 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season, he scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

#2 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan has proven to be an exceptional midfielder, consistently showcasing his quality and getting better with age. His technical skills, tactical awareness and versatility make him a vital asset for Manchester City and the German national team.

Gundogan's ability to control the tempo of the game, make incisive passes and contribute with crucial goals have been standout features of his game. In recent years, the 32-year-old has shown remarkable improvement, becoming even more influential as he matures.

His consistent performances and ability to adapt to different roles demonstrate his evolution as a top-class midfielder, earning him recognition as one of the finest in his position.

Gundogan was a standout performer for City in their glorious 2022-23 season especially towards the business end, playing a critical role in their triumphs in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne undeniably stands out as arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation and is currently the best in the game. The 31-year-old's technical brilliance, impeccable vision and precise passing make him an extremely reliable orchestrator in midfield.

De Bruyne's ability to read the game and deliver pinpoint crosses and assists are unparalleled, while his long-range shooting and goal-scoring prowess add an extra dimension to his game. Moreover, his versatility allows him to excel in various midfield roles, whether as a playmaker, central midfielder or even as a false nine.

With numerous individual awards and a key role in Manchester City's continental treble triumph this term, De Bruyne's impact and influence on the game firmly establish him as the premier midfielder of the present era.

He scored 10 goals and provided a whopping 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

