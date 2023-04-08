5 best midfielders above the age of 30 this season (2022-23)

Midfielders are the engines of a football team, playing a crucial role in controlling the game and connecting the defense with the attack. They are responsible for distributing the ball, creating scoring opportunities and disrupting the opponent's play.

Over the years, midfielders have evolved their playing style, becoming more versatile and dynamic. Modern midfielders are expected to perform both defensive and offensive duties, as well as possess excellent ball control and passing skills.

Despite the grueling demands of the job, midfielders these days have shown a great degree of longevity. One reason for their longevity is the advancements in sports science and nutrition, providing players with better training facilities, medical care and recovery methods to stay fit and avoid injuries.

Additionally, modern midfielders have adjusted their playing style to be less physically demanding and more tactically astute, enabling them to play at a high level for longer periods. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders above the age of 30 this season (2022-23).

#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka has been a divisive figure in the Premier League and has faced criticism from fans and pundits for his occasional mistakes and disciplinary issues. He was stripped off his captaincy in 2019 and it did look for a while like Xhaka might not be able to revive his Arsenal career.

But deployed in a more advanced role in Mikel Arteta's galvanized unit this season, Xhaka has thrived and has been a standout performer for the Gunners. The 30-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

Xhaka has been a player reborn this term and credit goes to the player and the manager for helping him redeem himself in front of the Emirates faithful.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, known for his exceptional ball control, vision, passing accuracy and defensive work rate.

Despite being in his late-30s, Modric has shown remarkable longevity, maintaining his quality and contributing significantly to Real Madrid's ongoing campaign.

He has been an indefatigable presence in the middle of the park for Carlo Ancelotti's side and will prove to be crucial to them as they navigate the Champions League knockout stages.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, the 37-year-old has scored six goals and provided six assists.

#3 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan has been a vital player for Manchester City since joining the club in 2016. He has been instrumental in City's midfield, playing a key role in their Premier League title-winning campaigns.

The Germany international's impressive performances have earned him widespread praise and recognition as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He has done a stellar job for the reigning Premier League champions this term in midfield and with his current contract set to expire this summer, City have a huge decision to make. The 32-year-old has scored five goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

#2 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro has been one of the signings of the season in Europe. His arrival and exceptional performances at the base of Manchester United's midfield have played a crucial role in helping transform the side in Erik ten Hag's debut season in charge of the Red Devils.

The Brazilian icon has not only been a combative presence in midfield but he has also showcased his technical qualities and a keen eye for goal. Apart from the fact that he has picked up two straight red cards in the Premier League this season, it's hard to find faults with his performances at his new club so far.

In 40 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, Casemiro has scored five goals and provided seven assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best attacking midfielder of his generation. He has been the most important player for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and despite turning 31 last summer, De Bruyne is still in imperious form.

In Erling Haaland, De Bruyne has now found the perfect foil and he shares great on-field chemistry with the young striker. In 37 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season, De Bruyne has scored seven goals and provided a whopping 22 assists.

On his day, De Bruyne is indomitable on the pitch and thanks to his elite technical qualities, he has the ability to keep conjuring up chances out of nothing.

