5 best midfielders in Bundesliga this year (2021)

The Bundesliga is one of the most exciting leagues globally, and its sheer volume of goals makes it extremely attractive to even casual fans. While a major part of it is the brilliance of the attackers, the midfielders play no less of a role for all the Bundesliga clubs.

In general, midfielders form the link between attackers and defenders. But in a tactically astute league like the Bundesliga, several clubs employ their midfielders in unorthodox roles, which results in more goal contributions from relatively deeper positions.

The Bundesliga has some of the most technically sound midfielders

These footballers are not just brilliant at being involved in goals. In short, they carry out the tasks to perfection, and the following list of Bundesliga midfielders stands out from the rest. Of the overall aspects, these five are the best Bundesliga midfielders of 2021.

#5 Filip Kostic

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt wideman Filip Kostic can play in several positions on the left. However, he has mostly been employed as a left midfielder. The Serbian has found his rhythm in Frankfurt after a loan spell there.

Kostic has rapidly made himself a recognizable name among Bundesliga fans. Kostic relies on his speed and guile as he loves to take on opposition defenders and beat them on pace.

2021 has been an excellent year for Kostic as he has proved his money's worth in Frankfurt. He made 42 appearances which consisted of an incredible 32 goal involvements. His 25 assists in the calendar year across all major competitions is a record in the Bundesliga of 2021.

#4 Florian Wirtz

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum - Bundesliga

German wonderkid Florian Wirtz has been a sensational discovery by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz is one of the youngest players in the Bundesliga to make his senior debut, and he has not looked back since. He has gone from strength to strength as he has already become a first-team regular.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Wirtz displays tactical insight and an understanding of a game that is almost unthinkable for a player his age.

UEFA Europa League



#UEL Player focus: Florian Wirtz had 3 goals and 3 assists in the group stage 🔥 Player focus: Florian Wirtz had 3 goals and 3 assists in the group stage 🔥#UEL https://t.co/ZORQmHuF11

2021 has been a big year in Wirtz's life where he has made the big jump in his career. He became a regular starter for Bayer Leverkusen with his superb performances, and although he is a creative playmaker, Wirtz has no shortage of goals or assists.

With 25 goal involvements - 11 goals and 14 assists - Wirtz has been one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga in the current calendar year.

