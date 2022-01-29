5 best midfielders in La Liga right now based on ratings

La Liga has always been the home of elite midfielders. It is known to have propounded and perfected the famed tiki-taka style, first used in the 90s, and reformed by Pep Guardiola's FC Barcelona.

Spanish teams have always made use of intelligent and technically excellent players in the middle of the park to execute their game plans to perfection. Players like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso and Guti are some of the elite midfielders to have played in La Liga in the past.

Many of the world's best midfielders play in La Liga

The latest midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or, Luka Modric (2018), plies his trade in Spain's top-flight with Real Madrid. A number of other top quality midfielders, such as Sergio Busquests and the world's best U-21 player Pedri, also play in the Spanish first division.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five midfielders with the highest ratings in La Liga this season.

#5 Luka Modric (7.06)

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders to play the game in the 21st century. The 36-year-old continues to play at the top of his game despite his age. The Croatian midfielder joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has helped the club win two league titles since then.

Modric is an elite midfielder with intelligence on and off the ball. As his athleticism has diminished due to his age, the midfielder has employed his brilliant reading of the game to aid his longevity.

He has managed 15 appearances in La Liga this season for Los Blancos and has one goal and four assists for his side. A very tidy midfielder on the ball, Modric has completed 88.3% of his attempted passes this season. He has also created six big chances. He hardly dives into tackles, but when he does, he has a 75% success rate this season.

Modric being the only player to win the Ballon d'Or apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 14 years is enough proof of his quality. The midfielder has been important this season for Los Blancos as they chase the Spanish title.

#4 Mikel Merino (7.19)

Mikel Merino joined Real Sociedad from Newcastle United in 2018 and has since established himself as a stalwart in the middle of the park. The all-action midfielder has been important for Real Sociedad this season as they pursue European football.

Merino has made 17 appearances in La Liga for Real Sociedad, and has two goals and an assist to his name for them. The 25-year-old has a 78.2% pass completion ratio and has created two big chances this season. He has won 30 of his 43 attempted tackles and made 22 interceptions this season.

Merino has matured greatly since his short spell in the Premier League. He has gone on to become a full Spain international and a key player for his club.

