Modric, De Bruyne and more: 5 best midfielders in the world right now (2021/22)

Midfielders play an extremely important role in any football team. Players in the center of the park often act as a link between defense and attack.

They set the tone of the game and are capable of breaking up play, setting up attacks and even scoring important goals.

Every top team in the world has quality midfielders who are capable of taking the game by the scruff of the neck and having a major impact on the game.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the five best midfielders in world football right now.

Note: Only central midfielders have been considered. Players who primiarily play as wingers, forwards or 'false 9s' have not been included.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Kimmich has been in fine form for FC Bayern München

27-year-old Joshua Kimmich is one of the premier deep-lying playmakers in world football at the moment. Capable of playing defense spitting passes and breaking up the opponent's play with equal ease, Kimmich is undoubtedly one of the most consistent and important players at Bayern Munich.

Often playing as a 'number 6' for his side, Kimmich's understanding of the game and his passing skills have helped Bayern Munich dominate possession against a number of opponents.

Sahil Bakshi @SBakshi13



#FCBayern If consistency was given a name, it would be Joshua Kimmich. If consistency was given a name, it would be Joshua Kimmich.#FCBayern https://t.co/i8gt8UnO24

Still in his mid-twenties, Kimmich is at the peak of his game and Bayern Munich fans will be hoping that the midfielder continues his good performances for many more seasons.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

No top 5 midfielders list is complete without the inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City superstar had a slow start to the season, but is now starting to showcase his class once again.

Blessed with incredible vision and passing skills, De Bruyne is capable of converting defense into attack in the blink of an eye. He also has a thunderous shot on him and has scored some absolutely beautiful goals for both Manchester City and Belgium.

With the Premier League giants challenging on multiple fronts, Pep Guardiola will be counting on De Bruyne to make the difference during crucial matches.

#3 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's Casemiro is one of the most underrated midfielders in the world

The steel of Casemiro is the perfect complement to the brilliance of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, Casemiro's intelligence and determined play often helps the Real Madrid defense cope with their opponent's attacks.

OMDs Eugene 🔰 @KumasiSarkodie_ On his day Casemiro is the best CDM in the world On his day Casemiro is the best CDM in the world

The Brazilian midfielder also works extremely hard during any game and his lung bursting runs have helped Real Madrid break open opposition defenses as well. A complete midfielder, Casemiro is arguably the player who makes the famed Real Madrid midfield trio tick.

While Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both aging, Casemiro is still only 30 and has plenty of seasons left at the top level.

#2 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric might be aginig but his brilliance is showing no signs of slowing down. At 36, Modric is still dominating games and put on a midfield masterclass in the round-of-16 clash against PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders of this generation and has played a huge role in Real Madrid's successes in the last decade.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Enjoy Champions League stars - and it’s 81 goals in UCL for Karim. Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema. Never ending beauty. Mamma mia.Enjoy Champions League stars - and it’s 81 goals in UCL for Karim. Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema. Never ending beauty. Mamma mia. ⚪️⭐️ #UCLEnjoy Champions League stars - and it’s 81 goals in UCL for Karim. https://t.co/X6Xozrp8bw

The Croatian midfielder is still at the top of his game and with Benzema in fine form as well, Real Madrid will be hopeful of winning more silverware this season.

#1 Pedri (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Pedri is still only 19-years-old, but there is no doubting his immense talent. A potential Ballon d'Or winner in the future, Pedri has the world at his feet.

Under Xavi, the Spanish international seems to have taken his game to new heights. A neat operator on the ball, the Barcelona youngster is already being compared to the legendary Andres Iniesta.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronaldinho: "Pedri has so much quality. I hope he stays at Barcelona for many years." Ronaldinho: "Pedri has so much quality. I hope he stays at Barcelona for many years." https://t.co/Dv9TF50BIv

The youngster is mature beyond his years and is perfectly suited to Xavi's style of play at Barcelona. If his wondergoal against Sevilla is anything to go by, Pedri definitely has a bright future in the game.

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Is Pedri the best midfielder in the world right now? Yes No 17 votes so far