5 best moments of the week from European football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the news yet again after stunning performances to make it to Europe's five best moments.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 08:56 IST

Leicester City are back to winning ways in the Premier League

A break from the cup tournaments gave way to a number of domestic club football games around Europe with some big results this week. Manchester City and Tottenham kept their slim hopes of catching up with Chelsea alive with wins in the league, while Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool not only means Wenger might finish outside the top four but also puts more pressure on Mourinho’s Manchester United who dropped points against Bournemouth.

It has been a fantastic week for Barcelona after they beat Sporting Gijon 6-1 and brushed Celta Vigo aside with a 5-0 victory. To add to that, Real Madrid drew against Las Palmas on Wednesday which means Barcelona are provisionally the leaders of the Spanish League.

A routine win for Bayern sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points while Monaco maintained their three-point lead over PSG with a 4-0 victory over Nantes. To round up this week of European domestic football, here are five best moments from Europe this week.

#1 Leicester City resurrect with a win over Liverpool

Liverpool is certainly the Robinhood club of the Premier League as the Merseysiders lost to yet another club battling to stay in the Premier League in Leicester City. In the first game since the sacking of Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, the Foxes came out all guns blazing and looked closest to the squad that won the league last season.

Jamie Vardy was at his clinical best and bagged two goals while Danny Drinkwater scored a stunner to give Leicester City a 3-0 lead before Coutinho pulled one back for Liverpool in the 68th minute.

This performance from Leicester City certainly brought back some wonderful memories to the fans at the King Power Stadium. After winning the title last season, Leicester has never looked to even challenge for a top six spot. The sacking of Ranieri has certainly proved to have a positive effect with Leicester City winning two out of two games so far.