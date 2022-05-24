5 best number 7s in football this season (2021-22)

In football, kit numbers are quite important, and the number 7 jersey is usually given to the most exciting attacker in the squad. We've seen some of the most iconic players in the history of the game don the number 7 shirt.

George Best, Garrincha, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Eric Cantona and Bastian Schweinsteiger are some of the legends who have worn the storied number 7 kit. Even today, getting to wear the number 7 jersey is an honor in itself.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best number 7s in football this season (2021-22).

#5 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has been a man transformed under Xavi Hernandez. After missing out on the majority of the first half of the season due to multiple injury issues, the Frenchman returned with a vengeance in January.

Following a contract standoff with Barcelona, Dembele fell out of favour with the Camp Nou faithful. But new manager Xavi Hernandez trusted the 24-year-old's abilities and backed him publicly. Dembele repaid the trust shown by the manage and ended up topping La Liga's assists chart with 13 to his name.

He finished the season with two goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans. Dembele's future remains unresolved and it will be interesting to see whether or not he will be at Barcelona next season.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been one of their most important players under Pep Guardiola. However, it goes without saying that his influence has waned over the course of the 2021-22 season. It was rather predictable after City broke their transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa last summer.

Sterling fell down the pecking order but did try his best to make the most of the opportunities given to him. He also came up clutch towards the end of the season and although he was a bit inconsistent, the Englishman oozed quality.

The Manchester City number 7 scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this term.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United couldn't have come at a worse time. The Red Devils suffered their worst season of the Premier League era, racking up just 58 points in the league and finishing sixth. But you can't fault the 37-year-old for not trying.

Edinson Cavani gave away his number 7 kit to Ronaldo upon his arrival. The Portuguese talisman is not as dynamic a forward as he used to be, but his mentality and marksmanship continue to be top-notch.

Ronaldo produced multiple rescue acts for the Red Devils in the group stages of the Champions League. He also scored two hat-tricks in the Premier League this term. Ronaldo finished the season with 24 goals and three assists from 39 appearances across all competitions.

Football Daily @footballdaily Erik 🗣 "Of course."



🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"



Erik 🗣 "Goals."



Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project Erik 🗣 "Of course."🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"Erik 🗣 "Goals."Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project https://t.co/NTakspj85c

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

With Harry Kane struggling massively in the first half of the season, the burden of scoring goals and creating chances fell on Son Heung-min. The South Korea international has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League for quite a while now and has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Son grabbed the opportunity by the scruff of its neck and played a crucial role in securing a Champions League berth for Tottenham Hotspur. He scored 23 goals in the league and shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah.

Son also became the first Asian player to ever win a Golden Boot across all of Europe's top five leagues. In 45 appearances across all competitions, the Spurs number 7 scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Nice one, Sonny. Son Heung-min is the first Asian player in Premier League history to win the Golden Boot and he didn’t need to score a single penalty to do it.Nice one, Sonny. Son Heung-min is the first Asian player in Premier League history to win the Golden Boot and he didn’t need to score a single penalty to do it.Nice one, Sonny. 🇰🇷 https://t.co/u66is1xBlm

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe recently made headlines for snubbing Real Madrid and extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward was phenomenal for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season and was their standout performer by a mile.

The 23-year-old terrorized defenders all across Europe with his blistering pace, trickery and composure in and around the final third. Mbappe scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for PSG this term.

Those numbers show just how extraordinary a player he is and Mauricio Pochettino ought to be chuffed to be able to hold onto him beyond the summer.

