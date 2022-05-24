5 best number 9s in football this season (2021-22)

Kit numbers hold a lot of significance in the world of football, and the number 9 jersey is usually handed to a team's first-choice centre-forward. The number 9 jerseys have attained this status thanks to the legendary footballers who have worn it on their backs.

Legends of the game and prolific goalscorers like Ronaldo Nazario, Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano, Alan Shearer and Sir Bobby Charlton were all number 9s. Even today, the number 9 shirt is traditionally given to the main striker in a team.

Some of the greatest strikers in the game right now proudly wear the number 9 on their backs. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best number 9s in football in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

AS Roma v Leicester: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Tammy Abraham deserved to be given more opportunities at Chelsea. But he was booted out the door last summer and the Englishman was roped in by Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. Mourinho has made a warrior out of Abraham over the course of a single season.

It took him a while to adjust his game to the needs of the Italian top flight but the 24-year-old looks set to fly now. In 52 appearances across all competitons for the Giallorossi, Abraham scored 27 goals and provided five assists.

That is pretty impressive given the fact that English players, let alone strikers, have not enjoyed a lot of fortune away from the Premier League in recent years. He will look to improve his tally as Roma square off against Feyenoord on May 25 in the UEFA Conference League final.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is all set to become a Manchester City player this summer. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have been able to come to an agreement over a transfer fee. All that needs to be done now is for Haaland to agree personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Haaland struggled with a few injuries this term. As a result, his involvement was limited and even though his momentum kept getting impeded, he was as prolific as you'd expect him to be.

In 30 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this season, Haaland scored 29 goals and provided eight assists.

#3 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Darwin Nunez has been an absolute revelation this season. The Benfica striker has garnered attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs by virtue of his excellent marksmanship. The 22-year-old is a tall and physically imposing striker whose finishing has been remarkably good all season.

Nunez scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this term. In the 2021-22 Primeira Liga season, Nunez boasted a 48.8% shooting accuracy. He completed 38 take-ons and created 29 chances as well.

The Benfica number 9 won the Primeira Liga Golden Boot for being the top goalscorer in the league this season.

The 22-year-old definitely has a bright future and that's why top teams are vying to secure his services this summer.

Squawka @Squawka Darwin Núñez's 2021/22 Primeira Liga season by numbers:



◉ 27 games

◉ 193 touches in the opp. box

◉ 80 shots

◉ 48.8% shot accuracy

◉ 38 take-ons completed

◉ 29 chances created

◉ 28.8% conversion rate

◉ 23 goals

◉ 4 assists



#2 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski has had yet another wonderful season leading the line for Bayern Munich. The Poland international has been as prolific as ever in front of goal and has been a standout performer for the Bavarians once again.

The 33-year-old has announced that he is planning to leave Bayern Munich this summer. According to Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona have now tabled their first official bid of €32 million + add-ons for Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich number 9 scored a whopping 50 goals and provided seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions this term.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has enjoyed the best season of his Real Madrid stint this term. He has been a force of nature for Carlo Ancelotti's side and has pulled off some absolute miracles for them this season.

Benzema scored a 17-minute hat-trick in the second leg of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid ended up winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. He kicked on from there to score a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Benzema would then go on to score the winning goal in the second leg against the Blues. The Frenchman then bagged a brace in the first leg of the semi-final tie against Manchester City which Real Madrid lost 4-3.

He then provided an assist and scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the second leg as the tie ended 6-5 in their favour. This is what the Real Madrid number 9 has been upto in Europe. He topped the goalscoring chart in La Liga as well this term, with 27 goals in 32 appearances.

In total, Benzema has scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored La Liga 2021/22 Player of the Season



@Benzema | @realmadrid La Liga 2021/22 Player of the Season ⭐️ La Liga 2021/22 Player of the Season ⭐️🏆 @Benzema | @realmadrid https://t.co/WCE37Hlf0q

