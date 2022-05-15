5 best passers in Europe this season (2021-22)

We're no strangers to watching world-class playmakers dictate proceedings in a game with their elite passing ability. We've been left in awe by some absolute passing masterclasses from the very best in Europe this term.

Individual brilliance is appreciated and adored in the world of football, but the fact remains that it takes 11 players to make a team tick. Football is a team game. There are multiple ways to progress the ball up the pitch and the most efficient way to do this is by passing it along.

There is no shortage of elite passers in Europe right now

Technically gifted players who are blessed with copious amounts of game intelligence are crucial to any side. They are the ones who play line breaking passes which helps a team break their opposition down.

Every successful team in the history of the sport has had wonderful passers on their side. Even today, there is no shortage of world-class passers in world football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best passers in Europe this season.

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcantara had a rather underwhelming debut campaign in the Premier League after joining Liverpool in the summer of 2020. However, he has bounced back in glorious fashion this term and has been turning on the style for Liverpool this season.

In the last year, Thiago has averaged 9.81 progressive passes per 90 mins. The Spain international is always looking to play line-breaking passes to help his side move further up the pitch quickly.

The 31-year-old has an enviable range of passing as well. He is also very quick with his thinking at the centre of the pitch and loves to spray accurate diagonal balls to the full-backs. He also boasts a pass completion rate of 89.2% across the Premier League and the Champions League.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the best ball-playing full-back in Europe right now. The 23-year-old is the creator-in-chief of Liverpool and has played that role to near perfection this season.

He has scored two goals and has provided a whopping 19 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this season. In the last 365 days, he averages 8.07 progressive passes per 90.

Alexander-Arnold constantly scans the pitch ahead of him for runs and Liverpool's pacy wingers are always looking to run into space when he has the ball. The Englishman is one of Liverpool's most prized assets and he continues to play a crucial role in their successes.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is having yet another spectacular season. The Belgium international has cemented his status as one of the best attacking midfielders of the modern era over the past several seasons. He has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.

De Bruyne also continues to be one of the most elite passers in the game. In the last 365 days, he averages 6.49 progressive passes per 90.

De Bruyne is what you could call a 'double threat'. That's because he is not only good at playing line-breaking passes in the build-up but he is also capable of producing that killer final pass in the final third as well.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Much has been made of Lionel Messi's poor goalscoring form this season. However, there can be no complaints over his playmaking abilities for Paris Saint-Germain this term. Without Messi operating in the final third, PSG have looked bereft of ideas quite often.

Messi's vision is exemplary and he can pick out his teammates no matter how tight the angle. Despite playing as a forward, Messi averages 9.44 progressive passes per 90 over the last 365 days.

Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. The 34-year-old's ability to dictate play in the final third thanks to his incredible passing skills is almost unrivaled.

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

As they say these days, Luka Modric's passing is 'GOATED'. We've seen quite a lot of flashes of his genius this season and we've all simply been in awe.

The Croatian midfielder has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. That is, in no short part, thanks to his absolutely ridiculous range of passing.

The 36-year-old averages 6.82 progressive passes per 90. He has scored three goals and provided 12 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

Despite being great at progressive passes, which comes at the risk of losing the ball, Modric has a pass completion rate of 89.8 across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

