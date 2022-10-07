5 best-performing players in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season so far

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season has been full of action, with fans witnessing some jaw-dropping performances after three rounds of group-stage games.
There have been some shocking results and performances by some teams in the competition while several players have performed excellently.
We look at five of the best-performing players in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign so far. Without further ado, let's look at them.
#5 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
The German international has been brilliant for Bayern Munich in the current UEFA Champions League campaign and is yet to concede a goal in the competition this season. Neuer has kept three clean sheets in as many games in the competition this season.
A strong reason for Neuer's selection on the list ahead of Simon Mignolet is that he has faced some formidable teams in Barcelona and Inter Milan. The 36-year-old has the second-highest number of clean sheets in the history of the prestigious competition.
Neuer remains a key player for Bayern and his experience will be crucial if the Bundesliga giants stand a chance of winning the trophy.
#4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)
The Cameroonian is arguably one of the best-performing African midfielders in Europe's top five leagues this season. Anguissa has netted one goal and registered three assists in the UEFA Champions League this season.
The midfielder has been directly involved in eight goals in 11 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season. Anguissa remains a key player in midfield for Napoli and the Serie A side will need him to maintain his consistent performances.
#3 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)
The Englishman has been an integral part of the Borussia Dortmund setup this season. Bellingham is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, netting three goals and registering one assist.
The 19-year-old is now the youngest captain to ever score in the history of this competition. Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City has been directly involved in more goals than Bellingham in this competition this term.
#2 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
The German international has netted four goals and registered one assist in the current UEFA Champions League campaign. Sane currently has 16 direct goal involvements for Bayern Munich in the continental competition since the start of last season.
The 26-year-old has been brilliant in attack and his consistency will be needed if Bayern Munich are to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.
#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
The Norwegian has been clinical in attack and is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring five goals in three appearances. Haaland has also netted 27 goals in 22 appearances since he began featuring in the competition.
The Norwegian is the player with the most number of goals in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Haaland remains a key player for Manchester City and his presence in attack will be needed if the team stands a chance of winning the trophy.
