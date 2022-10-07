5 best-performing players in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season so far

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season has been full of action, with fans witnessing some jaw-dropping performances after three rounds of group-stage games.

There have been some shocking results and performances by some teams in the competition while several players have performed excellently.

We look at five of the best-performing players in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign so far. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#5 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer - FC Bayern München v Viktoria Plzen: Group C

The German international has been brilliant for Bayern Munich in the current UEFA Champions League campaign and is yet to concede a goal in the competition this season. Neuer has kept three clean sheets in as many games in the competition this season.

A strong reason for Neuer's selection on the list ahead of Simon Mignolet is that he has faced some formidable teams in Barcelona and Inter Milan. The 36-year-old has the second-highest number of clean sheets in the history of the prestigious competition.

Stats24 @_Stats24



- Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

- Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

- Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

- Petr Cech (Chelsea) The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Champions League history- Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)- Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)- Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)- Petr Cech (Chelsea) The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Champions League history 🙌5⃣9⃣ - Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)5⃣3⃣ - Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)5⃣2⃣ - Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)5⃣1⃣ - Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)4⃣9⃣ - Petr Cech (Chelsea) https://t.co/49mV6SKsfm

Neuer remains a key player for Bayern and his experience will be crucial if the Bundesliga giants stand a chance of winning the trophy.

#4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Frank Andre Zambo Anguissa SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

The Cameroonian is arguably one of the best-performing African midfielders in Europe's top five leagues this season. Anguissa has netted one goal and registered three assists in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The midfielder has been directly involved in eight goals in 11 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season. Anguissa remains a key player in midfield for Napoli and the Serie A side will need him to maintain his consistent performances.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has now played a direct hand in eight goals in 11 Serie A and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has now played a direct hand in eight goals in 11 Serie A and #UCL appearances this season (three goals, five assists) ⭐ Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has now played a direct hand in eight goals in 11 Serie A and #UCL appearances this season (three goals, five assists) https://t.co/qQtrXMHNhM

#3 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Sevilla FC v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - Jude Bellingham

The Englishman has been an integral part of the Borussia Dortmund setup this season. Bellingham is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, netting three goals and registering one assist.

B/R Football @brfootball



Three goals

One assist



Jude Bellingham in three Champions League games this season:Three goalsOne assist Jude Bellingham in three Champions League games this season:▪️ Three goals▪️ One assist🌟 https://t.co/ZqqLU7DpK8

The 19-year-old is now the youngest captain to ever score in the history of this competition. Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City has been directly involved in more goals than Bellingham in this competition this term.

#2 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane - FC Bayern München v Viktoria Plzen: Group C

The German international has netted four goals and registered one assist in the current UEFA Champions League campaign. Sane currently has 16 direct goal involvements for Bayern Munich in the continental competition since the start of last season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



21/22

6 Goals

6 Assists



22/23

3 Goals

1 Assist



He Loves a European night. 🤩 Leroy Sane has now had 16 direct goal involvements in the Champions League since the start of last season:21/226 Goals6 Assists22/233 Goals1 AssistHe Loves a European night. 🤩 Leroy Sane has now had 16 direct goal involvements in the Champions League since the start of last season:21/22⚽ 6 Goals🅰️ 6 Assists22/23⚽ 3 Goals 🅰️ 1 AssistHe Loves a European night. 🤩 https://t.co/Ldi7iLzb0A

The 26-year-old has been brilliant in attack and his consistency will be needed if Bayern Munich are to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland - Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G

The Norwegian has been clinical in attack and is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring five goals in three appearances. Haaland has also netted 27 goals in 22 appearances since he began featuring in the competition.

The Norwegian is the player with the most number of goals in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Haaland remains a key player for Manchester City and his presence in attack will be needed if the team stands a chance of winning the trophy.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes