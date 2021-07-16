5 best players for Argentina at Copa America 2021

Argentina and their fans had a season to remember at Copa America. Leo Messi ended the side's trophy drought and helped La Albiceleste win a major title for the first time in 28 years.

Despite having a star-studded squad on many occasions, Argentina's most recent silverware came in the form of the 1993 Copa America. Since then, Messi and Co. nearly got their hands on an international trophy on numerous occasions (the 2014 World Cup final and the 2004, 2007, 2015, 2016 Copa America finals). However, they tasted defeat each time.

In 2016, the skipper had announced his retirement in an emotional tweet following his team's exit from Copa America. Hence, the 2021 Copa America was a huge win for Argentina and especially Messi.

Five years ago, a devastated Lionel Messi said he would retire from international football.



Now? He's a Copa America champion.



What a story 👏 pic.twitter.com/dAxSQV0UZB — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

Now, after finally laying hands on the coveted trophy, the Argentine captain must be happy about making the decision to come back. Argentina was grouped alongside Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia in group A this around.

They dominated the group with 10 points (3W, 1D, 0L). Lionel Scaloni's men went on to defeat Ecuador in the quarter-finals and then Colombia in the penultimate round of the tournament.

The Argentines then defeated a formidable Brazilian side in what was a dream final in front of the Maracana crowd. A commendable performance from Argentina in Copa America 2021 included six wins, one draw, 0 losses, 12 goals scored and just three conceded.

Let's take a look at the top 5 Argentina players who contributed the most towards their title-winning run.

#5 Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina's anchor in defense, Nicolas Otamendi, was impressive right from the start of the tournament. His experience was one of the biggest assets possessed by La Albiceleste during the competition.

Otamendi played an important role in the final.

The former Manchester City stopper was crucial for his side in the final, where he managed to stop Neymar from causing any harm.

Many questions were raised about Argentina's fragile backline ahead of the tournament. However, all the doubters got their answers and the majority of the credit goes to the Benfica centre-back. Despite being positioned alongside relatively inexperienced players, Otamendi helped lead Argentina to glory.

Argentina conceded just two goals while Otamendi was guarding their defensive line.

#4 Lautaro Martinez

Martinez scored Argentina's only goal v Colombia in the semifinal

Imagine taking the responsibility of spearheading your team's attack alongside Leo Messi? Well, Lautaro Martinez made it look easy.

The Inter Milan forward has been in fine form for quite some time now in the Serie A. He was equally impressive in his national jersey as well. Martinez performed consistently throughout the tournament and played a major role in Argentina's title win.

Despite playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi, he scored thrice in the competition (just one shy of his captain).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar