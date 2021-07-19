5 best players for Belgium at Euro 2020

Belgium had a good UEFA Euro 2020, but ultimately failed to get their hands on silverware once again. They knocked out reigning champions Portugal in the Round of 16, but also had the misfortune of facing eventual champions Italy in the next round. Italy sent Belgium out in the quarterfinals in Munich as the No.1 ranked team in the world crashed out of Euro 2020. This highly talented generation of Belgian players once again failed to live up to their name.

Belgium announced a well-balanced squad for the tournament, with their aging defence the only real source of concern. But with Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, they comfortably qualified for the knockouts from the group stage.

Players like Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne were in form during Euro 2020. But the nerves got the best of them as they narrowly lost to Italy in the quarter-finals. Belgium's golden generation failed in a knockout stage fixture of a second consecutive major international tournament.

FT | Italy win!



Belgium didn't push as hard as expected in the second half, so that, combined with missing some big chances, made them unable to equalize, as Italy managed to hold on to their lead.#ITA reach the EURO semifinals for the 6th time ever!#EURO2020 #BELITA pic.twitter.com/FfFCRoTwKJ — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) July 2, 2021

While it was a heartbreak for Belgium fans, the performances of some players would've given them some respite. On that note, here we take a look at the five best players for Belgium at Euro 2020.

5 best players for Belgium at UEFA Euro 2020

#5 Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermalen (right) in action at Euro 2020

Belgium's back three of Thomas Vermaelen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen had a combined age of 101. This was probably their only weakness heading into Euro 2020.

While Alderweireld and Vertonghen had a mediocre campaign, it was Vermaelen, the oldest of the trio at 35, who impressed the most. He started just three games for the Red Devils but still managed to achieve some appreciable defensive stats.

🔎 | FOCUS



Thomas Vermaelen was the rock at the heart of Belgium's defence:



👌 41 touches

👟 25/28 acc. passes

⚔️ 7/10 duels won

🚀 5 clearances (most)

⛔️ 2 blocked shots (most)

❌ 3 tackles

🧲 2 interceptions

🚷 0 times dribbled past

📈 7.6 SofaScore rating#EURO2020 #BELPOR pic.twitter.com/K8QyJqiggk — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) June 27, 2021

Vermaeln completed 93% of his passes in the tournament and was not dribbled past in key games against Portugal and Italy. He also won more aerial duels than any other Belgian player.

#4 Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier has made a name for himself as a goal-scoring defender. He is one of the few defenders to ever score a hat-trick for their national team in competitive fixtures.

He found the back of the net at Euro 2020 as well and also had two assists to his name. Meunier assumed a greater role in the starting XI following an injury to Timothy Castagne and was excellent throughout.

He was one of only four Belgium players to get their names on the scoresheet during Euro 2020. Meunier definitely deserves some credit for his impressive performance down the right flank during the tournament.

