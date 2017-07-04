5 best players from the UEFA U-21 European Championship

A closer look at the five best players from the UEFA U-21 Euros.

04 Jul 2017

Germany were crowned the champions of the U-21 Euros

Poland hosted a successful U-21 Euro competition where the continent's next generation of stars fought for the coveted title. The tournament went Germany's way as a Mitchell Weiser header sealed the title for Die Mannschaft for the first time since 2009.

Spain were the favourites going into the final but the young side could not find a way past a solid German defence.

The tournament turned out to be a roaring success with many emerging youngsters making their name on the world stage, meaning they are now on course to securing big money moves. England and Italy made it to the semifinals while Portugal scored the most goals in their group but failed to make it to the top four.

In this piece, we pick out the five best performers from the UEFA U-21 Euros conducted in Poland:

#5 Julian Pollersbeck - Germany

The 22-year-old saved two penalties against England

The Hamburg custodian is considered one of the brightest talents to emerge from Germany in recent years and he proved that in the Euros with some stellar showings. Pollersbeck was brilliant with his feet in the entire competition and made some fine saves in Germany's run to the title.

His best performance came against England in the penalty shootout where he saved two decisive spot-kicks to take his side home. Interestingly, Pollersbeck had hidden notes in his socks during the penalty shootout which he later revealed helped him make the saves.