5 best players at Manchester City at the moment (September 2022)

Manchester City are arguably one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Citizens have started their 2022-23 football campaign on a bright note.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently second in the Premier League table after six games, trailing leaders Arsenal by two points. They are on course to defend their title and complete a three-peat.

Unlike some of their league rivals such as Liverpool and Chelsea, the Citizens have been very impressive in their games so far.

Manchester City have scored 27 games and conceded just nine, with a handful of players already hitting top form after eight games this season.

As such, this article will take a look at the five players who have impressed the most for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

#5 Ilkay Gündoğan

Gundogan has been impressive this season

The German midfielder is one of the key players at Manchester City as he continues to prove his worth under Guardiola on a consistent basis.

İlkay Gündoğan has had a decent start to the 2022-23 football campaign and is currently one of the best performing players for City this season.

The 31-year-old midfielder has so far played a combined total of 487 minutes for Manchester City this season across all competitions.

Gundogan also has three goal contributions, scoring twice and assisting once in eight games.

He registered 10 goals and seven assists during the 2021-22 football campaign.

#4 Bernardo Silva

Silva is one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe

The Portuguese midfielder has also been impressive for the Citizens this campaign after a heavily transfer-linked summer.

Bernardo Silva was the subject of a likely transfer to Barcelona (via journalist Ekrem Konur). However, the move never materialized with the player staying at the Eithad Stadium for the 2022-23 football campaign.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Barcelona will resume their pursuit of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva in January

#ForçaBarça #MCFC Barcelona will resume their pursuit of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva in January 🚨 Barcelona will resume their pursuit of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva in January🇵🇹 🔴 #ForçaBarça 🔵 #MCFC https://t.co/LLhfWYee0w

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Guardiola's team, playing a total of 561 minutes in all competitions and starting six games in the process.

Silva has also registered four goal contributions, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the Premier League.

He scored 13 goals and provided seven assists last season.

#3 Phil Foden

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The reigning PFA Young Player of the Year has had a blistering start to the ongoing football campaign for Manchester City.

Phil Foden, in his usual fashion, has been a huge torment for opposing teams in attack for Guardiola's team. He has started seven games so far, playing a combined total of 558 minutes in all competitions.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden 🏻



Cheers for all the support 🏻 It feels mint to be back playing in the Champions League! So pleased to have got my 10th CL goal and my 47th for CityCheers for all the support It feels mint to be back playing in the Champions League! So pleased to have got my 10th CL goal and my 47th for City 🙏🏻 Cheers for all the support 👊🏻💙 https://t.co/LmCDFCCBFF

The 22-year-old forward has so far registered six goal contributions this season. He has scored two goals and provided four assists for the Citizens.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne has been impressive for Manchester City this season

The Belgian midfielder is arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment.

He most recently came second in the 2022 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award behind Karim Benzema.

Kevin de Bruyne has had an impressive start to the ongoing football campaign, as his performances have been key for the Citizens.

The 31-year-old playmaker has started seven out of eight games for Manchester City this season, playing a total of 616 minutes of football action.

De Bruyne also has the second-highest goal contribution for the Premier League giants with six. He has so far scored one goal and provided five assists in all competitions.

#1 Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored 12 goals for Manchester City this season

The Norwegian striker has had an instant impact on the Manchester City team since joining from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

The Citizens paid an initial sum of £51 million to secure the services of Erling Haaland, making him one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer.

The 22-year-old forward has already hit double digit goals for Guardiola's team after just eight games in all competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball 8 games

12 goals

1.5 goals per game



Erling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City 8 games12 goals1.5 goals per gameErling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City ▪️ 8 games▪️ 12 goals▪️ 1.5 goals per gameErling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City ⚽ https://t.co/NkK8IfQlxB

Haaland leads the chart for the highest goal scorers in the Premier League with 10 goals after just six games.

He also scored a brace on his UEFA Champions League debut for the Etihad-based club in their 4-0 win against Sevilla.

Edited by Aditya Singh