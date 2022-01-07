5 best players other than Ronaldo and Messi in the last decade

The 2010s was dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Two of the greatest footballers of all time were tangled in an intense and exciting rivalry which was an absolute treat for football fans. Ronaldo and Messi played for bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively during their prime years.

The Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi rivalry rages on

Despite being well into their 30s, both Ronaldo and Messi continue to be exceptional at football. The duo have gone neck to neck for all available honours in the world of football. Between them, they've won 12 of the last 13 Ballons d'Or.

But there are also several world-class players who got overshadowed by Ronaldo and Messi. It is a tad bit unfair to them because all of these players have done enough and then some to etch their names into football folklore. But the limelight has always remained with Ronaldo and Messi.

So today, we'll take a look at five of the best players other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the last decade.

#5 Luka Modric

Luka Modric is the only player to have broken the duopoly that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exercised over the Ballon d'Or in the last decade. The diminutive central midfielder has been one of the most consistent footballers on the planet over the last 10 years or so.

It's worth noting that after his first season at Real Madrid, he was voted the worst signing of the season in a poll conducted by MARCA. But it was all upwards from there for the Croatian international. Once he settled down at Real Madrid, Modric brought all his technical and tactical brilliance to the fore.

He patrols the midfield realms with the calmness of a saint and the shrewdness of a car salesman. Modric was the perfect foil for Toni Kroos and together they won three back-to-back Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

The trio of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric are viewed as the best midfield triumvirate of the 21st century. Modric was Croatia's best player in their run to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d'Or later that year. Modric and Ronaldo were the two standout performers for Real Madrid in the 2017-18 season.

Modric's passing range, technique, ability to flit past opponents, experience and game intelligence make him one of the best midfielders of the modern era. He is 36-years-old now but is still going strong and continues to produce the goods for Real Madrid in the center of the pitch.

#4 Neymar Jr.

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has undoubtedly been one of the stars of the 2010s. He took the football world by storm after joining Barcelona from Santos for €88 million in 2013. His incredible skillset was already much spoken of and the world waited with bated breath to see the 'samba' swagger take centrestage at the Camp Nou.

Not only did Neymar deliver on that promise, but he also helped transform Barcelona into the strongest team in Europe. The Brazilian international was too quick for defenders and he weaponized his street smartness by combining audacity and technical ability with game intelligence.

Neymar formed the deadliest attacking trio in recent football history alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He was particularly exceptional for Barcelona in their 2014-15 continental treble winning season. He scored 39 goals and provided 10 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions that term.

The talismanic Brazilian finished third in the Ballon d'Or race in 2015 behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. By the time he left for PSG in 2017, Neymar had scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans.

Neymar also won two La Liga titles, one Champions League title, three Copa Del Reys and a FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona. His arrival at PSG helped the French outfit attain much more of a global appeal and he was their guiding light in their run to the final of the 2019-20 Champions League final.

Neymar deserves a lot of praise for doubling down on the fun, flair and sheer joy that we associate with the beautiful game. Messi and Neymar have now reunited at PSG and the duo have shown glimpses of their brilliant telepathic connection in the first half of the ongoing season.

