5 best players for Spain at UEFA Euro 2020 

Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 campaign ended with a loss in the penalty shootout against eventual champions Italy in the semi-final. La Furia Roja were the top-scoring side in the competition with 13 goals alongside champions Italy, who played a game more than the 2012 winners.

Luis Enrique opted for a young squad that proved to be a bit inconsistent at the start of Euro 2020. But as the tournament progressed, they got into their groove and found their shooting boots.

They missed Sergio Ramos in the defensive third but Pedri, the 18-year-old midfielder, had a breakthrough campaign and impressed one and all with his tireless running and determination.

Spain are always the favorites in any major tournament they take part in, but reaching the semi-finals alongside England, Italy and Denmark with a new-look squad could be considered to be a commendable achievement.

With Spain improving their record from the 2016 edition, in which they were knocked out in the round of 16, here we take a look at the five best players for Spain at Euro 2020.

#5 Dani Olmo

Spain had struggled to produce goal-scoring opportunities in their opening two games of the competition and played out back-to-back draws. Their attackers were criticized for their wastefulness in front of goal and as a result, many players were dropped to the bench in the third group stage fixture against Slovakia. One of the players who faced the axe was Dani Olmo.

The RB Leipzig winger was then used from the bench against Croatia in the round of 16 and proved to be the difference-maker as he provided assists for Spain's two extra-time goals.

His second substitute appearance against Switzerland also saw him heavily involved in the game and despite coming on in the second half, he had more key passes than anyone else on the pitch.

Against Italy, he picked up his third assist of the tournament but failed to convert in the shootout. He had a decent outing in his first international tournament for Spain.

#4 Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata was Spain's top scorer at EURO 2020

For all the criticism and hatred directed at Alvaro Morata, we can't deny the fact that he was their biggest attacking threat throughout Euro 2020. With three goals to his name, he finished as the top scorer for Spain. He scored in crucial games against Poland, Croatia and Italy.

The Juventus star is now the leading goalscorer for La Furia Roja in the European Championship and despite missing a number of chances in the group stage fixtures, he silenced his critics with three crucial goals.

