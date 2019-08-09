5 Best Players to Captain your FPL Team - Fantasy Premier League

Without a doubt, the one decision you need to get right every week for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) success is your captain pick. Nailing it can be the difference between a good or bad gameweek and often a haul can make up for deficiencies from the rest of your side.

Fantasy Premier League - Utkarsh Dalmia - Team Zophar

Ideally, I look for a home fixture for a 'top six' side against a weaker opponent, preferably a bottom six or promoted side, but factors such as penalty duties and set pieces for the player play a huge part. The five candidates below have been listed in order of preference, with Salah likely to be captained by the majority of the game after his impressive display in the Community Shield.

Note: The text in brackets of each sub-head refers to the opponent each of these players play against in Gameweek 1.

#1 Mohamed Salah (NOR)

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

With 54 goals and 36 assists over the last two seasons, the Egyptian is the top pick for this week. No midfielder took more shots on home turf than Salah's 75 and he also led the way for shots on target (SoT) (31). Only Mane beat him for goals scored (18 to 13) and for 'big chances' (19 to 14) amongst midfielders playing at home. He was also Liverpool's most creative midfielder at Anfield with 38 attempted assists.

The Reds scored a total of 89 goals last season, only Man. City (95) were more prolific. Their total of 108 'big chances' was also only beaten by the Champions' 125. They landed 218 SoT with only Man. United (222) and Man. City (255) finding the target with more regularity. Norwich have an attack minded philosophy which led to them conceding 57 goals in the Championship last year while keeping only 13 clean sheets, the eighth best in the division.

14 of their matches involved four or more goals and their most frequent fulltime scoreline was 2-2, indicating that the opening fixture of the season could have loads of points available for us FPL managers.

