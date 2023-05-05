5 best players to watch out for in the final FPL weeks

The final weeks of the Premier League season are ahead with lots on the line at both ends of the table. However, it also means another season is coming to a close - the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Winning FPL is not easy; with over 11 million players from around the world. There are a lot of choices to make, such as captaincy, team selection, and transfers. We are approaching crunch time for FPL with only a few weeks left for players to improve their overall rank.

Below are some tips to move ahead of your rivals as we are predicting some players to score big points in the final weeks. Without further ado, let's get to them.

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £5.5m

Brighton midfielder Mac Allister in action against Forest

Alexis Mac Allister has provided a cheap option for FPL players in midfield with 121 points this season. His underlying numbers when playing in the number 10 position under Roberto De Zerbi have been positive. We suggest that there are points to be coming from Mac Allister.

In his last four starts, Mac Allister has had expected goal involvements (xGI) of 0.97, 0.67, 0.57, and 0.59 (official FPL website). This is better than the other popular Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma.

Brighton are the only team with two double gameweeks left and Mac Allister's numbers are promising. The Argentine is also the designated penalty taker and his winner against Manchester United is proof he can score them.

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £8.9m

Diogo Jota scoring a winner against Tottenham Hotspur

Diogo Jota has been building up minutes over the past few months. Before picking up a knock which saw him only make the bench against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, he had started six games in a row.

Despite defensive concerns, Liverpool are still a deadly attacking force, with Jota scoring four times in two games against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. With Luis Diaz back, there may be some concerns about Jota's minutes. However, his ability to play as both a striker and winger means he should get good game time.

Liverpool's fixtures made for good reading, playing sides like Southampton and Leicester City.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £7.2m

Man United's Rashford in action against Spurs

Many FPL managers would have transferred Marcus Rashford out after he was injured a few weeks ago. He only ended up missing one league game and has come back firing.

Rashford is the third highest scoring player listed as a 'midfielder' in FPL. He has been in excellent form for Manchester United this season, scoring 16 goals and assiting five. United still have a double gameweek in GW37 when they play Bournemouth (A) and Chelsea (H). With the performances Rashford is putting in, he may end up being a must-have.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) - £7.0m

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson after scoring agaisnt Southampton

Callum Wilson is currently the fifth-highest scoring forward in FPL with 128 points. Despite that, many FPL managers have probably never owned him throughout the season, with only 5.8% of managers currently owning the in-form striker. The Newcastle United striker has scored 15 goals and assisted four in the league this season.

Due to both his injuries and the addition of fellow striker Aleksander Isak, there have been doubts over Wilson's minutes. However, Wilson's form should not be ignored and he has proved that even when he does not start, he can score points off the bench.

Newcastle have a double gameweek in GW36 against out-of-form Leeds United (away) and Brighton (home). It is a gameweek where Wilson could prove a real differential.

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) - £6.0m

Julian Alvarez scored the winner away to Fulham

Julian Alvarez was named 'Player of the Match' in the game against Fulham after scoring what proved to be the winner. It will be tough to drop Alvarez for fixtures to come, and at £6.0m he could be a 'high-risk high-reward' pick.

City have Real Madrid in the Champions League home and away amongst their Premier League games. Due to the tough schedule, Pep Guardiola will most likely rotate the squad in league games.

City have a double gameweek in GW37 against Chelsea (home) and Brighton (away). If Alvarez gets minutes in the league from now until the end of the season, there are points to be gained.

