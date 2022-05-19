5 best playmakers in football this season (2021-22)

The playmaker is in charge of all things creative. He dashes into the opposition box, plays progressive passes, sets up goals, and also scores them when an opportunity presents itself. In the simplest terms, a playmaker is the heartbeat of a team. Without him, offensive operations tend to fall flat on their faces.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, we have seen many such creative icons take centre stage. They have mesmerized fans with their creativity, conjuring something extraordinary out of thin air.

Today, we will take a look at five such creative geniuses who have wowed us time and again over the last ten months. Here are the five best playmakers in world football right now (2021-22):

#5 Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

Signed for €63 million from Sporting CP in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a stellar full debut campaign at Old Trafford. He emerged as Manchester United's best player in the Premier League in 2021-22, netting 18 goals and registering 12 assists. His numbers have taken a nosedive in the league this season, but he has surprisingly improved his output in the Champions League.

Last season, Fernandes recorded four goals, provided an assist, and made 14 key passes in six Champions League appearances. He could not score a goal in seven appearances this season but recorded seven assists. The Portugal international also made 20 key passes and saw 27 of his passes breach the opposition’s final third.

with sense @analmylatina His worst season ever and still has the most chances created, most assists on the biggest stage, and more G+As than your favorite midfielders. Respect Bruno His worst season ever and still has the most chances created, most assists on the biggest stage, and more G+As than your favorite midfielders. Respect Bruno https://t.co/Acfo31orGo

Refocusing on his Premier League 2021-22 campaign, the attacking midfielder has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 35 appearances.

He has also made 88 key passes, played 148 balls into the final third, and completed 15 crosses into the 18-yard box.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

Arguably the best right-back in the business, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed yet another stellar campaign. The only defender on our list today not only knows how to thwart attackers but is a master creator himself, slitting defenses open at will.

Alexander-Arnold enjoys the full freedom to roam down the right flank and rarely hesitates to exploit the space left behind by the opposition. This term, he has recorded a total of two goals and 18 assists across competitions, emerging as one of the best playmakers in England.

Liverpool FC @LFC

Super Cup

Club World Cup

Premier League

League Cup

FA Cup



At 23 years old, Champions LeagueSuper CupClub World CupPremier LeagueLeague CupFA CupAt 23 years old, @TrentAA has won it all Champions League ✅Super Cup ✅Club World Cup ✅Premier League ✅League Cup ✅FA Cup ✅At 23 years old, @TrentAA has won it all 👏 https://t.co/9PJXgfQTC9

The Liverpool academy graduate has made 84 key passes, played 220 passes into the final third and completed 23 crosses into the opposition’s box in the Premier League.

With 12 assists, he is the league’s second-leading assist provider. Only teammate Mohamed Salah (13) has more assists than the 23-year-old.

#3 Thomas Muller — Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have had the privilege of fielding some of the best German footballers in their decorated history. Thomas Muller may not be as aesthetically pleasing as many of them, but his efficiency arguably outshines them all.

Playing as a second striker, Muller commands the opposition third like very few have in the modern game, routinely scoring goals and creating goalscoring opportunities.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Muller wanted to make sure the fans got the chance to hold the Bundesliga trophy Thomas Muller wanted to make sure the fans got the chance to hold the Bundesliga trophy 🏆👏 https://t.co/vESdtshMtN

In the 2021-22 campaign, Muller played a major part in Bayern Munich’s 10th consecutive Bundesliga title triumph. He took part in 32 league matches, pitching in with eight goals and 18 assists.

The 32-year-old also made 72 key passes, played 140 progressive passes, and delivered 23 crosses into the 18-yard box.

Muller was impressive in the Champions League as well, recording four goals and three assists in ten appearances.

#2 Lionel Messi — Paris Saint-Germain

Having enjoyed a glittering 16-season spell at Barcelona, Lionel Messi reluctantly left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021. The Argentine joined the Parisians with one major objective, helping them win the UEFA Champions League.

Messi’s former rivals Real Madrid kept him from realizing that particular dream, but that does not mean the 34-year-old has had an abysmal campaign. Yes, he has not scored as many goals for his new employers (11 across competitions), but he has had a grand time as a playmaker.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or has regularly dropped deep in the 2021-22 season, looking to create opportunities for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. His movement has been spot-on and his Ligue 1 tally of 13 assists serves as a testament to his effectiveness as a playmaker.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlos Tevez sees a happier Messi with Argentina Carlos Tevez sees a happier Messi with Argentina 🇦🇷 https://t.co/eghk3wTMF9

With Messi sitting firmly on the wrong side of 30, we could see him focus more on his playmaking skills from now on.

It would be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino (if he remains in charge of PSG) deploys him in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

Arguably the best midfielder in the world, Kevin De Bruyne has been in excellent form since the start of the season. The Belgian maestro has dictated the tempo, created goalscoring opportunities, and scored quite a few scorchers himself.

De Bruyne has been a complete package for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season, emerging as their best player.

In the Premier League, De Bruyne has featured in 29 matches, bagging 15 goals and providing seven assists. Apart from direct goal contributions, the Belgium international has made 83 key passes, played 150 progressive passes, and seen 63 passes enter the 18-yard box.

PatrykFCB🌕 @FCB_Tryk There is still time left for man United fans to apologize for comparing Bruno Fernandes to Kevin De Bruyne There is still time left for man United fans to apologize for comparing Bruno Fernandes to Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/AyKxxDUzXh

De Bruyne also put in a memorable shift in the Champions League, recording two goals and three assists in 10 matches. His best performance of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign came in the semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid.

De Bruyne scored once and assisted another in a closely-contested 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium. Sadly for the former Wolfsburg midfielder, his efforts ultimately were in vain as Los Blancos successfully overturned the scoreline (6-5 aggregate) in the return leg.

