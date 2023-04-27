5 best playmakers in the world this season (2022-23)

Playmakers are arguably the most important players on a football team, responsible for creating and executing the team's attacking strategies.

They are often the unsung heroes of a team because their contributions are not always reflected in statistics like goals or assists. Playmakers possess exceptional vision, creativity and technical ability, allowing them to anticipate and execute passes that can unlock even the toughest of defenses.

They are also typically the players who can change the course of a game with a single moment of brilliance. Without playmakers, a team's attacking prowess would be severely limited and it would be much more difficult to break down opposition defenses.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best playmakers in the world this season (2022-23).

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal's vastly improved performances this season have been largely facilitated by the generous contributions of their young captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder is a highly skilled and creative playmaker who possesses exceptional technical ability and vision on the pitch.

He has a keen eye for the right pass and can thread the ball through even the most stubborn of defenses. Odegaard's ability to dictate the tempo of the game and unlock opposition defenses with his passing and dribbling skills makes him one of the most exciting young talents in football today.

In 40 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

The way things have been going for him over the past couple of seasons, you would be forgiven for thinking Antoine Griezmann's best days were behind him. But with his return to Atletico Madrid made permanent, Griezmann is back and cooking again.

The Frenchman is a world-class playmaker known for his staggering technique and creativity on the pitch. He is a versatile player capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker.

Griezmann's ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates and score crucial goals himself has made him one of the greatest players of the modern era. The 32-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Rojiblancos so far this term.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes is a quick-thinking playmaker with a dynamic style that sets him apart from his peers. His ability to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities through his passing, dribbling and shooting skills make him one of the most effective attacking midfielders in world football.

Additionally, his ability to execute set-pieces with precision adds another dimension to his game. Since joining Manchester United, Fernandes has been instrumental in revitalizing the club's attack, contributing with a high number of goals and assists.

His impact on the team has been immense this term as well under Erik ten Hag, making him a fan favorite and a key figure in United's quest for silverware. He has created 88 chances in the Premier League so far this season. No player in Europe's top five leagues has created more.

In 50 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, Fernandes has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Argentine's playmaking ability is nearly unmatched, his vision and execution so sublime that it seems like he can see into the future.

As he has grown older and lost a yard of pace, many predicted that Messi would double down on his playmaking talents, and he has done just that.

With his quick feet, superb close control and ability to read the game like a book, Messi has seamlessly transitioned from a winger to a playmaker, orchestrating his team's attacking movements with surgical precision.

Messi has scored and created chances for his Paris Saint-Germain teammates in equal measure this season. In 36 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season, the 35-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is a footballing alchemist whose touch turns mere metal into gold. The Belgian is an exemplar of creative midfield excellence, the ultimate playmaker whose wand of a right foot can conjure up breathtaking passes that slice through defenses like a hot knife through butter.

With his razor-sharp vision, audacious technique and impeccable timing, De Bruyne is a player capable of changing the course of a game in an instant. His incredible playmaking ability has made him one of the most feared and respected players in world football, a true magician of the modern game.

In 42 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, the 31-year-old has scored nine goals and provided a whopping 27 assists.

