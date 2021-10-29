5 best Premier League defenders above the age of 30

The Premier League has some rock-solid defenders right now and that does not come as a surprise. Historically, the league has possessed some of the finest defenders in the world and it continues to do so.

The likes of Jaap Stam, Nemanja Vidic, John Terry, Sol Campbell and many others made defending look so easy. They are players of high stature who have defined the high standards in the Premier League.

Premier League defenders have performed better with age

Some of the Premier League defenders right now have done well on a consistent basis too. It is observed that with time, these defenders have only improved with more experience under that belt.

On that note, let's take a look at the best defenders in the league above the age of 30 at the moment:

Honorable mention: Joel Matip (Liverpool)

#5 Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United)

Coming through the ranks of Tranmere Rovers, Aaron Cresswell was impressive from the very beginning. He joined Ipswich Town in 2011 before arriving in the Premier League with West Ham United in 2014.

Since then the Englishman has been a regular face with the Hammers. Cresswell is a fine defender who primarily plays as a left-back but has also played as a left wing-back and left centre-back. He's quite an attacking threat on the left with his amazing crosses using his sweet left foot.

On fire ⚒🔥 No defender has more assists in the Premier League this season than Aaron Cresswell [6] On fire ⚒🔥 https://t.co/gh0YkbggyY

The 31-year old has been unlucky not to win anything significant with West Ham United but under David Moyes they look like a team likely to win silverware. Cresswell has so far scored nine goals and recorded 23 assists in his 233 Premier League appearances for West Ham. Considering his longevity in England's top-flight, he narrowly edges out Joel Matip on this list.

#4 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker was first introduced to the Premier League when Tottenham Hotspur signed him in 2009 from Sheffield United. In six seasons with Spurs, the English defender went on to become one of the league's best right-backs.

This helped him earn a move to Manchester City in 2017 to play under Pep Guardiola. With the Cityzens, Walker has done very well, performing consistently on the right. His blistering pace and amazing attacking play from the right has helped the Manchester club on multiple occasions.

Curtis Woodhouse BEM @curtiswoodhous8 Kyle Walker, England’s most undervalued player. Simply because people don’t like him as a person. Elite defender 👍🏽⚽️ Kyle Walker, England’s most undervalued player. Simply because people don’t like him as a person. Elite defender 👍🏽⚽️

The 31-year old has won the Premier League title thrice with Manchester City. After the arrival of Joao Cancelo, Walker has faced good competition for a place in the starting eleven but he has managed to put up a strong fight.

