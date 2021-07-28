5 best Premier League duos of all time

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting top-tier football league in the world. The English top-flight has pervaded TV screens across the planet and this has helped clubs gain incredible returns from a financial standpoint.

As a result, Premier League clubs have been able to sign the very best in the business. The English top-flight has been home to some of the greatest players to have graced the game. Oftentimes, top clubs will have several top-quality players on their payroll.

Premier League has seen its fair share of iconic duos

If those individuals can strike up a partnership and play to each other's strengths, then the club could even get more than they bargained for. The Premier League has played host to some of the most iconic duos in modern football.

There are few things better to watch on a football pitch than two world-class players complementing each other and elevating each other's game. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most iconic Premier League duos of all time.

#5 Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp

There was an age gap of nine years between Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. But that just lends more weightage to the master and apprentice relationship the duo shared during their time together at Arsenal.

Bergkamp is one of the finest players of his generation and he truly hit his stride after joining Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995. The Dutchman was the epitome of technical brilliance and has often been described as a player with the exquisite technique.

Thierry Henry, one of the greatest Premier League strikers, joined the Gunners in 1999. Henry spent seven years with Bergkamp at Arsenal and the duo won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

They were almost unstoppable together up front for Arsenal. Both Bergkamp and Henry possessed incredible ball control and they were precise with everything that they did on a football pitch.

Despite having played with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Patrick Vieira, Henry picked Bergkamp as his favourite teammate. Speaking in a Facebook Q&A (via BleacherReport), Henry said:

"Because of longevity, and because I saw him every day in training for seven years, Dennis Bergkamp. Because he was always doing what the game was asking him to do."

#4 John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Charlton Athletic - Premier League

To this day, Jose Mourinho uses a cautious style of play. His defence needs to be stable and formidable first and foremost. How can you blame him when it's the same philosophy that made him a sensation in England after taking over at Chelsea in 2004?

He won the Premier League in his first two seasons as coach of Chelsea and the defensive pairing of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho played a critical role in it. Carvalho took some time to win over Mourinho following his arrival in the summer of 2004 but once he did, there was no looking back.

Ricardo Carvalho was the perfect foil for John Terry. The Englishman was the kind of player who enjoyed defending. He was a tough-tackling, brave defender whom the opposition loved to hate.

Carvalho might not have looked daunting but his understanding of the game, his pace and penchant for the dark arts made him an exceptional defender.

In the 2004-05 season, Chelsea kept 25 cleansheets in 38 games and that's, in no short part, thanks to their formidable defensive duo. They conceded just six goals in 19 Premier League matches that were played at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues conceded just 22 goals in the 2005-06 season. Of course, Petr Cech's heroics between the sticks cannot be ignored when we talk about Chelsea's defensive record. But John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho formed one of the greatest defensive pairings in the history of the English top-flight and it is not up for debate.

