5 best Premier League midfielders above the age of 30

The Premier League has some stunning midfielders right now. There is a variety of all kinds of midfielders, some of who have been world-class over the years.

Young midfielders have shown what a bright prospect they are for the future. The likes of Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and others have clearly had a solid impact in the Premier League.

The Premier League is blessed with some well-experienced midfielders

While the young guns are showcasing their potential, the experienced ones are oozing class with age. Some of the best midfielders in the Premier League are above the age of 30 and going strong season after season.

Without further ado, let's have a look at five of the best midfielders above the age of 30 in the Premier League right now:

#5 James Milner (Liverpool)

The Englishman has been a fantastic servant to the Premier League. James Milner has made 569 appearances in the league, the fifth most in the history of England's top-tier tournament.

With a ton of experience under his belt, one of Milner's most amazing qualities has been his versatility. He can play anywhere in midfield and also as a left-back as well as a right-back. His strength lies in his work-rate and intelligence on the pitch. The former Newcastle player has won the Premier League twice with Manchester City and once with Liverpool.

"Premier League's greatest ever midfielder" 👀 Career @PremierLeague Assists:🎯 James Milner - 76🎯 Paul Scholes - 55"Premier League's greatest ever midfielder" 👀 https://t.co/cNqjy5OVQW

Currently with the Reds, Milner has been used very smartly by Jurgen Klopp. He has played in a three-man midfield, while also featuring as a right-back whenever required. With his experience and technical know-how, the Milner remains an underrated asset for Liverpool this season.

#4 Fernandinho (Manchester City)

The central midfielder arrived in the Premier League in 2013 when Manchester City signed him from Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernandinho is arguably one of the best ever defensive midfielders in the league in the last decade.

With his aggression, smart tackles and amazing reading of the game, the Brazilian has time and again stopped the opposition. Additionally, Fernandinho has allowed his attacking teammates to do their jobs peacefully and it is one of the reasons why Manchester City have been so successful in the Premier League.

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN unpopular opinion: Fernandinho is the best defensive midfielder in Premier League history. unpopular opinion: Fernandinho is the best defensive midfielder in Premier League history. https://t.co/o7sFKlhX1u

He has won four league titles with the Cityzens but was rumored to be leaving them this summer before eventually staying. With his presence, Fernandinho can help Pep Guardiola have a successful go at the Premier League title once again this season.

