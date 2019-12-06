5 best Premier League performers of 2019

Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

This year might go down as one of the most memorable years in the history of the Premier League. We witnessed an intriguing title race between Liverpool and Manchester City, and while many of the top sides failed to live up to their billing, some newly-promoted sides performed way above expectations.

We also got to witness the first all-English Champions League final since 2008, which shows that the English sides have made up ground on the rest of Europe.

The Premier League has always been blessed with top quality players, which makes it one of the best leagues in Europe. However, the crop of players this year has been the best the country has witnessed in more than a decade.

On that note, we pick the top 5 performers in the Premier League this calendar year:

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Norwich City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Ever since his arrival at Arsenal last year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League. In his first full season with Arsenal, the 30-year-old striker finished as the league's top scorer with 22 goals alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and also carried his side to the Europa League final.

The striker possesses incredible pace and skills on the ball. Moreover, he is extremely lethal in front of goal and doesn't need too many opportunities to score.

Despite the Gunners struggling for form on the pitch this season, the Gabonese marksman has continued his terrific form in front of goal and has netted 28 times this calendar year, which includes 10 goals in the league this season.

Aubameyang has been a pivotal figure for the Gunners this season, and their position in the league table could have been a whole lot worse without his goals.

