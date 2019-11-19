Top 3 forwards in the world based on current form

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Scoring goals is the ultimate objective of football, and it is the job of the forwards to come up with the goods for their sides. That is the reason why strikers are always under the spotlight as compared to the other players on the pitch.

Earlier, strikers were required to be strong and quick, and their only task was to put the ball into the back of the net. However, modern centre-forwards are required to do more than just score goals. They need to get fully involved in the game by linking up with their teammates, and sometimes need to dictate the game by themselves on the pitch.

On that note, we pick three forwards who are arguably the best in the world right now based on current form:

#3 Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Erling Braut Haaland is one of the most lethal marksmen in world football at the moment. The 19-year-old has made a sensational start to the season, scoring an astonishing 26 goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

Not only is the teenager tearing up the Austrian League with RB Salzburg, he is also scoring against the best teams across Europe in the UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian - who is the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City man Alf-Inge Haaland - has seven goals to his name in just four appearances in Europe's elite competition and currently tops the goalscoring charts.

Haaland - who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was expected to become one of Europe's best by many; he was one of the most hyped talents in Norway. However, nobody expected that his rise to the top would be so meteoric.

The teenager has caught the eye of many of Europe's elite, and a big-money move to one of them in January or the summer transfer window seems inevitable.

