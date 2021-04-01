5 best right wingers in the world this season (2020/21)

Football has changed a lot in the last few years. Gone are the days when most teams played in a 4-4-2 formation with two strikers leading the line. Today most teams line up with either the 4-3-3 formation or the 4-2-3-1 formation.

There is a lot of emphasis on wingers to chip in and contribute with goals and assists. They are also expected to set up attacking play and are often the first line of defense when teams play a high pressing style.

There have been some amazing performances on the right wing this season. From electric pace to silky dribbling skills, these right wingers have it all.

Without further ado, let us take a look at:

The top 5 right wingers in the world this season

#5 Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane has put in some good performances for Bayern Munich this season

After making the move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City last summer, Leroy Sane has started to show his best form for the Bundesliga giants. An ACL injury caused the speedy German to miss out on most of the 2019/20 season. However, Sane has started to make up for lost time with some electric performances for Bayern Munich this season.

Having been slowly integrated into the squad by manager Hansi Flick, Sane has now become a regular fixture on the right wing for Bayern Munich. Blessed with pace and good vision, Sane has scored 4 goals and grabbed 9 assists in an impressive debut campaign.

Leroy Sane is one of the most underrated wingers in the premier league era.



135 games

84 G/A



2 Premier League titles

2 Carabao Cup

1 FA Cup

2 FA Community Shield



PFA Young Player of the Year in 2017/18



Sensational💫 pic.twitter.com/1LbjQn7kts — G🏌🏽‍♂️ (@7gurveerr) March 26, 2021

In fact, to integrate Leroy Sane into the team, Serge Gnabry has started playing on the left wing for the Bavarians. Still only 25, Leroy Sane has the potential to grow into one of the best attacking players of this generation.

#4 Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain

Angel Di Maria has been extremely consistent for PSG this season

Angel Di Maria has been one of the most consistent performers for Paris Saint-Germain in the last few seasons. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe usually take up all the headlines, but Di Maria's contribution to PSG's cause cannot be discounted.

Blessed with a magical left foot and an uncanny ability to pick the right pass, Di Maria has put up some solid numbers this season. In just 21 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1, the 33-year-old Argentine international has managed to score 4 goals and assist 8 more goals for his teammates.

Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay is having a fantastic playmaking season, as he tops all 3 main creative categories. 🌟



Ángel Di María's totals are impressive given he's played just 56% of possible minutes, while Aleksandr Golovin has recorded 7 assists in just 610 minutes! 😳 pic.twitter.com/65ClWaTSfl — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 29, 2021

With a marquee clash against Bayern Munich coming up in the UEFA Champions League, PSG will be hoping the Argentine winger puts up a good performance in the crucial encounter.

