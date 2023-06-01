5 best strikers of the 2022-23 season 

Goals scored are the most important statistic, for the one that nets more, wins. That's why, having a quality striker matters to a team's pursuit of titles.

European leagues being the holygrail of football, most of the world's best active strikers are concentrated there. Many players have carved a niche for their immaculate goalscoring prowess, and the 2022-23 season saw a few stand out from the bunch.

On this list, we look at the five best strikers of the campaign:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) - 27 goals

Lacazette has breathed a new life back in Lyon

Lyon have largely blown hot and cold this season but Alexandre Lacazette has been a symbol of consistency for them, netting left, right and centre. Ahead of their final Ligue 1 clash of the season, he has 27 goals to his name.

Following a tough spell at Arsenal, Lacazette left the Emirates after the expiration of his contract last summer and returned to Les Gones. It's almost like he never left, with the Frenchman recapturing his mojo. In fact, he needs just two more goals to register his personal best in a single top-flight campaign.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 30 goals

Tottenham's only bright spark in a tumultuous campaign

Harry Kane's case is very much like Lacazette's, scoring a staggering amount of goals despite playing for a team stuck in mediocrity. He bagged 30 for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, even as his side finished a lowly eighth in the table.

This is the second time that Kane hit the 30-goal barrier in the competition, but once again fell short of the Golden Boot, with a certain Norwegian fireball blitzing it past him. Nonetheless, his blistering exploits could help him secure a big-money move this summer as Kane's future in north London is uncertain now.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 28 goals

Mbappe has been the top-scorer in the last three Ligue 1 campaigns

PSG successfully defended their Ligue 1 title this season after being confirmed as champions on matchday 37. Lionel Messi was the scorer on the day, but Kylian Mbappe has been the face of their title charge.

With 28 goals, he's currently the most prolific scorer in the French top-flight, and bidding to win his fourth consecutive domestic Golden Boot. The 24-year-old recently picked up the 'Ligue 1 Player of the Year' award too before committing his future to PSG.

Many more titles on the way, then?

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 25 goals

Osimhen fired Napoli to their first league title since 1990

He's scored fewer than all the players mentioned thus far, but Victor Osimhen's triumph in Serie A with Napoli was truly spectacular. The Nigerian struck 25 times from 31 games to spearhead their title charge as the Scudetto returned to Naples after 33 years.

This is also the most he's ever scored in a single top-flight campaign as Osimhen hit the throttle to finally demonstrate his true potential. He still has one more game to add to his tally, while also having chipped in with five assists.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 goals

Haaland's tally includes a record of four hat-tricks

No surprises here. Everyone predicted Erling Haaland to star for Manchester City. With 36 goals scored, he did just that and then some. The Norwegian ripped up the Premier League with his scoring prowess to fire his team to a third consecutive title in the competition.

Haaland broke numerous records along the way, including for most goals scored in a single top-flight campaign. Needless to say, he won the Premier League Golden Boot too, capping off a terrific debut season in the competition.

