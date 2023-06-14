5 best strikers under the age of 28 right now

Young strikers often possess an innate ability to make a significant impact on the game, shining brightly as the stars of their teams. Their natural talent, energy and hunger for success often propel them to hit their prime at an earlier age than players in other positions.

These budding football sensations possess remarkable speed, agility and a killer instinct in front of goal, making them a constant threat to opposition defences.

Their ability to score breathtaking goals and influence matches at a tender age makes them the focal points of their sides, garnering admiration from fans and admiration from seasoned veterans.

Young strikers represent the future of the beautiful game, carrying the hopes and dreams of their teams on their shoulders as they embark on a remarkable journey to stardom. Let's take a look at five of the best strikers under the age of 28 right now.

#5 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez has completed football at the age of 23. He was one of Argentina's standout performers as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals in seven appearances. He also played a crucial role in firing Manchester City to an incredible continental treble this season.

Alvarez would obviously wish he played a bigger role for City as he was mostly playing deputy to the incredible Erling Haaland. Even then, his haul of 17 goals and five assists in 49 appearances make for great reading.

While the 23-year-old's goalscoring record is impressive, it is his overall play that has really caught the eye. He is a versatile player who can play anywhere across the frontline. The young Argentina striker is strong, quick, and has excellent dribbling skills. He is also a good passer and finisher.

Alvarez is a very exciting young player, and he has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. He is already a key player for Manchester City and will surely be a regular for Argentina for many years to come.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford had a very good season for both club and country in 2022-23. He scored 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, including 17 in the Premier League. He also provided 11 assists, which was second only to Bruno Fernandes in the team.

Rashford was also a key player for England, scoring three goals in their run to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rashford is still only 25 years old and has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. He has all the attributes required to be a top striker, including pace, power, dribbling ability and a good eye for goal.

He seems to have come of age now and is currently one of Manchester United's most prized assets.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a wonderful run in the 2022-23 season, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Europe. The Nigerian international scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances, helping Napoli to their first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen's goals were crucial to Napoli's success, as he often came up with important strikes in big games. He also showed his all-round ability, contributing with five assists and working hard for the team.

Osimhen's performances have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but he is likely to stay at Napoli for at least one more season. The 24-year-old is now one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is only 24 years old but has already had a phenomenal career. The Frenchman is a remarkable striker who possesses a unique combination of blistering pace, technical brilliance and a clinical eye for goal.

His lightning-fast speed allows him to leave defenders in his wake, making him a constant threat on the counterattack. Additionally, Mbappe's exceptional ball control and dribbling skills enable him to navigate through tight spaces and create scoring opportunities with ease.

Combined with his deadly finishing ability, Mbappe's qualities as a striker make him one of the most exciting talents in world football. In 43 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season, he scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists.

Mbappe also scored eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a brilliant hat-trick in the final against Argentina and won the Golden Boot as well.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

At 22, Erling Haaland is already the best striker on the planet. The Norwegian striker is an absolute force of nature and is a goalscoring machine. Haaland joined Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and had an incredible debut campaign in the Premier League.

Haaland's goals were crucial to City winning the continental treble. He also broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season, netting 36 goals in 35 appearances in the competition.

Haaland scored a total of 52 goals and provided nine in 53 appearances across all competitions for City in the 2022-23 season. He is incredibly athletic, strong and almost indomitable when it comes to aerial duels.

The Norwegian striker's movement is already exceptional and the sky is the limit for this immensely talented youngster.

