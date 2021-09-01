5 best transfer deals conducted on deadline day

This has been the craziest and most exciting transfer window in ages. Fashioned out of the financial issues caused in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs have been more open than ever about selling players.

We have seen an incredible amount of players swap clubs this summer. We witnessed plenty of expensive deals going over the line and transfer records being broken. Premier League clubs, in particular, have been quite enterprising about bolstering their squads this summer.

We had a deadline day that matched the overall energy of this summer's transfer window. All hell broke loose in the final hours of the window with multiple high-profile deals being negotiated and finalized.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best transfer deals conducted on deadline day.

#5 Luuk de Jong to Barcelona

FC Sevilla v Stade Rennais: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Following Lionel Messi's departure, Ronald Koeman has been keen to bolster his attack. With Sergio Aguero ruled out until October, the Catalans were starting to get desperate about signing another forward.

They managed to sign Dutch striker Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. The 31-year-old joins Barcelona on a season-long loan deal. The Catalans will pay him his wages in full and they have the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Barcelona were also linked with Edinson Cavani and Joao Felix on deadline day. De Jong's is a last-minute deal and he has not been in good goalscoring form either. He scored nine goals and provided an assist in 48 appearances across all competitions last term.

🚨 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 !!

Agreement with Sevilla for the loan of Luuk de Jong! Welcome, @LuukdeJong9! 🙌🏻#DeJongCuler 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2021

#4 Daniel James to Leeds United

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Daniel James has been a loyal servant to Manchester United for two years. He is not the most technically refined player and he still has plenty of room for improvement. If James stayed put at Manchester United, he wouldn't be able to get enough minutes needed to hone his skills.

James had almost joined Leeds United in January 2019 but a last-hour change of plans from Swansea forced the Welshman to stay. But the 23-year-old has finally joined Leeds United. They are a club that suits James' style of play and they will undoubtedly benefit from having him in their squad.

James is a hard-working individual who is ready to run himself to the ground for his team. He will fit right in at Leeds United and it looks like £30 million well spent.

