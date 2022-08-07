Ranking the best 5 U-23 centre-backs in the Premier League

In the Premier League, attackers usually hog the limelight due to their exploits in front of goal. However, defenders play an equally important role for the teams. They put their bodies on the line with every single tackle that they make but most of them don’t get the credit they deserve.

Having a good defensive unit is the backbone of every great team. As the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson rightly put it:

"Attacks win you games, defence wins you titles"

The Premier League is one of the most popular football leagues in the world and is home to some of the best young defenders on the planet. It has always been a platform for prodigious defenders to showcase their talent and has acted as a springboard to propel them to a place amongst the world's best.

On that note, here's a list of 5 best under-23 centre-backs in the Premier League.

#5 Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins will play for Wolves this season.

Burnley might have gone down last campaign but tough-tackling Irishman Nathan Collins managed to make his mark in the Premier League. He broke Robbie Keane's long-standing transfer record of £19 million from 2008 and joined Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer for £20.5 million from the Clarets.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a decent season in the Premier League last term, registering two goals and helping the Cherries keep five clean sheets in 19 appearances. He impressed with his ability in the air and tackling skills.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 4.3 clearances, and 3.1 aerial duels per 90 in the league last term. The six-capped Republic of Ireland international is bound to play a key role for Wolves in the Premier League this season.

#4 Sven Botman

Sven Botman joined Premier League club Newcastle United

Sven Botman joined Newcastle United for £35 million from Lille earlier this transfer window. The Dutchman enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Les Dogues between 2022 and 2022.

He played 62 league games during his time at Stade Pierre Mauroy, scoring three goals. Botman was part of Lille's squad that lifted the 2020-21's Ligue 1 title, winning the race against the mighty Paris Saint-Germain and taking the Trophee Des Champions home in 2021.

The 22-year-old centre-back is known for his physicality and passing skills, along with his ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he averaged one tackle, one interception, 60.7 passes, 4.5 clearances, and 2.3 aerial duels won per 90 in the French top flight last term.

The Badhoevedorp-born defender is one of the most highly-rated young centre-backs in the world at the moment. He is expected to lead Newcastle's backline during the ongoing season.

#3 Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana linked with a move to Chelsea

Leicester City spent a transfer fee of a whopping £36.5 million to sign a then 19-year-old Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne in 2020. After witnessing his exploits in the Premier league, it can be concluded that the youngster has lived up to that hefty price tag.

Fofana was part of the Leicester team that lifted the 2020-21's FA Cup, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final. He was also named Leicester City's 'Young Player of the Season' during his debut season. He has made 50 appearances across competitions for the Foxes so far, scoring one goal.

However, the 21-year-old missed a large chunk of last season with a broken leg. Despite playing just seven Premier League matches last season, Fofana registered 43 recoveries, won 42 duels, won 21 ariel battles, and made 26 clearances. He also gave 16 accurate long balls.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg Chelsea are willing to go to £85m for Fofana and believe that would be enough to get him. Would take their spending over £200m and could be more beyond that (FDJ, Casadei, Auba targeted). So are they going to be able to make anything back on sales? #cfc Chelsea are willing to go to £85m for Fofana and believe that would be enough to get him. Would take their spending over £200m and could be more beyond that (FDJ, Casadei, Auba targeted). So are they going to be able to make anything back on sales? #cfc

The France international returned to full fitness in March this year and played a key role for the Foxes during the concluding stages of last season. The Marseille-born defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if the Foxes can retain him beyond deadline day.

#2 Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is among the best young defenders in the Premier League

Marc Guehi has been a revelation ever since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea during last summer's transfer window for a fee of £18 million.

He enjoyed an excellent debut season at Selhurst Park last term, registering two goals and one assist, and helped the Eagles keep 10 clean sheets in 36 Premier League appearances. He made 192 recoveries, 126 clearances and won 149 duels in the league last season along with giving a whopping 157 accurate long balls.

Guehi's performances with the London outfit didn't go unnoticed and he was handed his senior international cap by Gareth Southgate in a friendly against Switzerland earlier this year. He has represented the Three Lions two more times since then.

The 22-year-old was voted Palace's 'Players' Player of the Season' for the last campaign. The Ivory Coast-born defender was unfortunate to score an own goal in the opening 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the current Premier League season. However, he will quickly look to put that behind him and build on his remarkable progress during the current season.

#1 William Saliba

William Saliba impressed on his Premier League debut for Arsenal

Arsenal's William Saliba is one of the most promising defenders in Europe. He impressed during his loan spell with Marseille during the 2021-22 season. He was named the 2021-22's 'UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year' and 'UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Season'.

Saliba played 36 Ligue 1 games for Les Phocéens the last term, helping them keep 13 clean sheets. As per Fbref, Saliba applied 139 successful pressures, made 145 tackles+interceptions, made 49 blocks and had a pass completion rate of a whopping 93.7 per cent. He also completed a progressive distance (completed passes that have traveled towards the opponent's goal) of a stunning 16714 yards.

His performances at the Orange Vélodrome caught the attention of France manager Didier Deschamps, who handed him his first senior international cap in March this year.

100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

6 clearances



Debutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight?100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearancesDebutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight? 🏆100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearances🇫🇷 Debutant William Saliba 👏 https://t.co/vT3MeWTPAD

The 21-year-old, surprisingly, played his first-ever competitive game for Arsenal in the Premier League opener against Palace in a 2-0 victory, despite being three years at the club. He was named the 'Man of the Match' for his performance during the game.

