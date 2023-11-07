5 best U-23 players in the Premier League this season so far (2023-24)

The Premier League has earned a well-deserved reputation as a treasure trove of young talent in the world of football. By virtue of its global popularity and financial resources, the league has become a magnet for emerging stars from around the globe.

The Premier League offers a platform for young players to showcase their skills on a grand stage, making it an attractive destination for rising talents. Premier League clubs are getting increasingly committed to nurturing and promoting homegrown prospects.

This has led to a steady stream of young, promising players breaking through to the English top flight. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best u-23 players in the Premier League this season so far (2023-24).

#5 William Saliba (Arsenal)

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It would be reductive to chalk Arsenal's capitulation in the 2022-23 Premier League title race down to their choking tendencies. Young centre-back William Saliba's lack of involvement in the final stretch of the campaign due to a back injury proved to be a critical factor in their eventual surrender.

Without Saliba's dominant presence and his technical qualities, Arsenal were simply not the side that gave City a run for their money for the majority of last season. The Frenchman has been in good form in the early stages of the new campign.

The 22-year-old has helped Arsenal keep five clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season. He has also won eight tackles and 14 aerial duels and made nine interceptions in the league so far this term.

#4 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It's getting hard to discount the feeling that Anthony Gordon's career is taking off at Newcastle United of late. The 22-year-old is starting to deliver on his early promise and is gradually becoming a vital asset for the Magpies.

He has been enjoying a rich vein of form of late and has been one of Newcastle's best players in recent weeks.

In addition to being a progressive forward who likes to take defenders on and make runs into dangerous areas, Gordon is also a hard worker. He doesn't shy away from his defensive duties and Eddie Howe will be hoping that he can keep up his form.

In 10 Premier League appearances so far this term, Gordon has scored four goals and provided two assists.

#3 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Josko Gvardiol announced his arrival on the big stage with his commanding performances at centre-back for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite having just entered his 20s, Gvardiol exhibited a great level of maturity and understanding of the game at football's showpiece tournament.

Following his exceptional displays at the World Cup, Manchester City secured the 21-year-old's services from RB Leipzig this summer for a sum of €90 million. Gvardiol has enjoyed a bright start to life at Manchester City.

In addition to his technical qualities and game intelligence, the Croatia international has impressed with his versatility as well. He has been effective at both centre-back and left-back in the early stages of the new campaign.

Gvardiol has won 10 tackles at a success rate of 60%. He has made 11 interceptions, won eight aerial duels and helped City keep three clean sheets.

#2 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

There were concerns over whether Chelsea ended up overpaying for Cole Palmer this summer. The Blues secured the youngster's services from Manchester City for a sum of €47 million.

Palmer had impressed at City but given his lack of playing time in a star-studded side, there was a lot of interest in seeing how he'd fare at Chelsea in a more extensive role. It's been so far so good from the 21-year-old midfielder.

Palmer has done a good job for Chelsea despite the Blues' struggles in the early stages of the new season. His passing and movement have been excellent and he seems to be on his way to justifying his price tag.

Palmer has scored three goals and provided two assists in nine Premier League appearances so far this term for Chelsea.

#1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the most exciting wingers in the game today. The Englishman is one of the most technically blessed attackers in the Premier League right now and is one of Arsenal's main creative outlets.

Thanks to his low centre of gravity and exquisite dribbling skills, Saka is as agile and unpredictable as they come. He is just as capable of cutting in from the right flank and finding the back of the net as he is at delivering accurate crosses into the box with his right foot.

Saka has got off to a very good start in the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 10 appearances so far.