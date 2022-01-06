5 best U-21 players in the Premier League right now

Over the years, the Premier League has been home to some world-class young talent. While few stand-out names exist across Europe, the Premier League arguably has a higher density of young talent.

We are more than halfway into the ongoing Premier League season, and many youngsters have caught the eye of football fans all over the world. While certain big names have struggled to make an impression, young guns have stepped up.

Premier League academies nurture future stars

Clubs have invested a significant part of their revenue into their academy to train the future of football. The youth academy system in English football is responsible for the growth and development of players that are on their way to becoming legends in the future. Thanks to this, English football boasts some of the best young talents.

Here we take a look at five of the best under-21 players in the Premier League as of now.

#5 Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was playing in the regional league in Brazil before joining Arsenal in 2019. The young Brazilian has shown maturity beyond his age and Mikel Arteta seems to have unearthed the youngster’s true potential. Agile and lightning-quick, Martinelli has lit up the Premier League.

Martinelli was flying high at the start of his Arsenal career. He became the first teenager to score in his first four starts for the Gunners since Ian Wright. Injuries have been a cause of concern for the youngster in the past, but no such mishaps have occurred this season.

Martinelli has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this term. The Brazilian was especially impressive against Leeds where he scored two sublime goals. The 20-year-old also helped Brazil win the gold medal at the Olympics in 2021. Martinelli has provided Arsenal fans with the vigour and doggedness that they have dearly missed in their team.

#4 Conor Gallagher

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher secured a move to Crystal Palace on loan this season. Gallagher has exceeded all expectations and the deal has turned out to be one of the best this season. At just 21, Gallagher has displayed tremendous potential to become an elite Premier League player.

The Englishman has six goals and three assists from midfield in the Premier League this season. His performances for Palace have grabbed the headlines and Chelsea fans will want him back at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Gallagher's fabulous form in the Premier League also got him an England squad call-up in November 2021.

The 21-year-old has been a blessing for Palace, and he has been heavily involved in the goals at the club. He ranks first in terms of both goals and assists for Palace. Patrick Vieira, who was one of the best in midfield, has also been impressed by Gallagher’s performances. The Palace manager will hope the Englishman can help secure a top-half finish for the club.

