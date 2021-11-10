5 best wingers in world football right now (2021)

Wingers are an integral part of teams in the modern game. They are essentially attacking midfielders who possess the pace and dribbling ability from the flanks.

In the process, they lend width to their teams' attacks. In recent times, teams tend to feature inverted wingers. That allows these players to cut inside and shoot with their stronger foot.

There are a lot of quality wingers plying their trades for some of the top clubs in the game at the moment. Some of them have been going strong for a while now, displaying their sustained excellence and longevity.

Without further ado, here's a look at the five best wingers in the game at the moment:

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Vinicius Jr. has been on fire this season.

Vinicius Jr. is one of the most exciting young wingers in the game at the moment. The Brazilian took his time to get going after arriving at Real Madrid three years ago.

Still only 21, Vinicius has already racked up close to 150 appearances across competitions, but consistency was never his forte. However, under Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian has provided the Real Madrid faithful a glimpse of his world-class abilities.

The 21-year-old is already up to nine goals (and seven assists) across competitions this season. That is almost as many as he scored in his last two campaigns combined. He has struck up a devastating partnership up front with Karim Benzema.

OptaJose @OptaJose 6 - Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior has scored six goals in 11 LaLiga 21/22 games, as many as in the two previous seasons in the competition combined (six goals in 64 appearances). Rise. 6 - Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior has scored six goals in 11 LaLiga 21/22 games, as many as in the two previous seasons in the competition combined (six goals in 64 appearances). Rise. https://t.co/9TMEAuN7S8

Vinicius did not provide a goal contribution in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona this season. But Ancelotti was all praise for the youngster, saying:

“He has had a very good game, he created danger every time."

It remains to be seen if Vinicius continues this form for the rest of the campaign as Madrid hunt for titles on multiple fronts.

#4 Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina)

Lionel Messi is still going strong.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game.

During an illustrious career for club and country that has lasted almost two decades, he has scored goals and won big titles galore. At 34, the PSG winger is still one of the best in the business, despite his failure to open his Ligue 1 account.

The Barcelona legend has a magical left foot, and is especially at his imperious best in tightly contested spaces in the opposition third. Messi has scored three times in as many Champions League games this season. It's only a matter of time before he gets going in the French top flight as well.

OptaJose @OptaJose



#Barcelona

#Barca

#LionelMessi 672 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 is the player to have scored the most goal for a single club in all competitions in the Top 5 European Leagues ever (672 goals for @FCBarcelona ). Bye 672 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 is the player to have scored the most goal for a single club in all competitions in the Top 5 European Leagues ever (672 goals for @FCBarcelona). Bye#Barcelona #Barca #LionelMessi https://t.co/6yqTaDFnKD

Messi led from the front - bagging four goals and five assists - in Argentina's triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande