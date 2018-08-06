5 big-money transfers that could happen before the transfer deadline

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 06 Aug 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will this be the biggest transfer story of the summer?

The summer transfer window has always been a source of entertainment for football fans, with the rumour mill churning out new topics for interminable discussion on a day-to-day basis.

This transfer window has also been no different as clubs splurged millions in a bid to buttress their squad for the upcoming 2018/19 season and ensure success like no other.

Some of the biggest stories that made the rounds this summer were Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational switch to Juventus, Alisson's record-breaking move to Liverpool, Fred's transfer to Manchester United, Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and Thomas Lemar bidding adieu to Monaco in order to join Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, the transfer window has not ended yet and there are still days (only some though) left before we are bereft of the ever-intriguing rumours and gossips that have engulfed the footballing scene for the past few months.

So without further ado, let us take a look at 5 big-budget transfers that can still happen before the transfer window slams shut.

Note: Even though Premier League's transfer window closes on 9 August this year, it is important to know that the English clubs can sell their players to foreign teams until the respective league's deadline day, which is 31 August in most cases apart from Serie A's transfer deadline which is 17 August 2018.

#5 Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois

It's quite surprising that this transfer has not materialized yet, particularly after the deal gained serious traction post World Cup courtesy of reports from reliable sources which claimed that the deal had been all but sealed between the two clubs.

However, here we are discussing it as a possibility rather than mulling over the repercussions of such a monumental switch. Apparently, the only hold-up that has been thwarting the agreement for a long time is Chelsea's inability to find Courtois' replacement (which is definitely not a five-finger exercise in view of the Belgian's exceptional stature).

Also Read: 4 most likely replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea

All the same, we could see this transfer happening before the window closes thanks to Thibaut Courtois' eagerness to move to Spanish capital and his reluctance to agree to a contract extension with Chelsea, which could compel them to offload him for a cut-price fee instead of letting him go for free next summer (he only has one year left on his contract).

1 / 5 NEXT