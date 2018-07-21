Top 7 highest paid Chelsea players so far in 2018

FA Cup Champions!

The 2017-18 season was an abysmal one in retrospect for the 6 time Premier League winners, despite ending it on a high note as they clinched the FA Cup title after trumping Manchester United in a razor thin victory.

As a result, the club has undergone massive changes over the course of the ongoing transfer market. Antonio Conte has been shown the door, Maurizio Sarri has taken up the managerial position, and Jorginho has been signed for €57m.

The Pensioners are currently on the prowl for more top quality players who boast the potential to thrive under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri, and one significant lure that can enable the club convince a footballer into signing a deal is the astronomical amount of wage they can offer.

Needless to say, Chelsea is a high profile club playing in arguably the most lucrative league on Earth, which is why they are expected to pay exorbitant wages per week to their roster.

So without further ado, let us take a closer look at the top 7 highest paid Chelsea players in 2018.

#7 Thibaut Courtois - £120,000 per week

Courtois is a brick wall at Chelsea

In the past few years, Courtois has stamped his authority as one of the finest goalkeepers in the footballing world. The Belgian was particularly excellent at the recently concluded World Cup where he won the Golden Glove award courtesy of the 27 saves he made, the most by any shot stopper.

Lately he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid who have been keeping close tabs on him. The 26 year old has expressed his desire to move to the Spanish capital.

The only thing is that my children live in Madrid. I would like them to be close.

Courtois has only got 12 months left on his contract with Chelsea and this is why the boardroom could view this as the ideal chance to cash in on him.

