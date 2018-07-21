7 most valuable wingers in the world right now

Kylian Mbappé posing with the World Cup trophy

After the World Cup 2018, there has been a slight shifting of the tectonic plates in terms of player values. While some superstars have seen their valuations plummet by virtue of their underperformances in the all-important tournament, others have augmented their market values by living up to their billing or exceeding it.

In the already inflated transfer market, those footballers who play up front have wreaked havoc owing to their eye-watering costings in comparison with goalkeepers and defenders who still merit relatively low asking prices.

Wingers are another breed partly responsible for this exorbitant market. Their roles are no longer restricted to staying by the touchlines, but they now relish the license to play a more aggressive part in the team's build-up towards the goal.

Instead of whipping in assists for the center-forwards, several wingers opt to leather the ball past the goalkeeper all by themselves, which is why it is not surprising anymore to see them notch up hat-tricks and even surpass strikers in terms of the goals scored (like Mo Salah beating Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot).

On that note, let us take a look at the 7 most valuable wingers in the football world presently.

Market values for players are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Note: Market values represent what their actual prices on the transfer market are meant to be, and not the current inflated amounts.

#7 Gareth Bale - £81 million

Gravity-defying!

Gareth Bale was acquired by Real Madrid for a then world-record fee worth £85m, which made him the most expensive player back then. However, he has had a stop-start career since then, encumbered by recurring injury problems.

The 2017-18 season for the Welshman was particularly distressing as he fell down the pecking order under Zidane, with his berth being usurped by the talented duo of Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

As a result, he has hinted at a potential exit from the club several times largely due to the dearth of game time, and it is safe to say that he is not short of suitors in any way.

If a deal regarding him is materialized in the ongoing transfer market, it will easily cross the £100 million barrier.

