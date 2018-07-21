Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 most valuable wingers in the world right now

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.72K   //    21 Jul 2018, 18:33 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Kylian Mbappé posing with the World Cup trophy

After the World Cup 2018, there has been a slight shifting of the tectonic plates in terms of player values. While some superstars have seen their valuations plummet by virtue of their underperformances in the all-important tournament, others have augmented their market values by living up to their billing or exceeding it.

Also Read: World Cup 2018: 5 big names whose value has plummeted

In the already inflated transfer market, those footballers who play up front have wreaked havoc owing to their eye-watering costings in comparison with goalkeepers and defenders who still merit relatively low asking prices.

Wingers are another breed partly responsible for this exorbitant market. Their roles are no longer restricted to staying by the touchlines, but they now relish the license to play a more aggressive part in the team's build-up towards the goal.

Instead of whipping in assists for the center-forwards, several wingers opt to leather the ball past the goalkeeper all by themselves, which is why it is not surprising anymore to see them notch up hat-tricks and even surpass strikers in terms of the goals scored (like Mo Salah beating Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot).

On that note, let us take a look at the 7 most valuable wingers in the football world presently.

Market values for players are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Note: Market values represent what their actual prices on the transfer market are meant to be, and not the current inflated amounts.

#7 Gareth Bale - £81 million

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Gravity-defying!

Gareth Bale was acquired by Real Madrid for a then world-record fee worth £85m, which made him the most expensive player back then. However, he has had a stop-start career since then, encumbered by recurring injury problems.

The 2017-18 season for the Welshman was particularly distressing as he fell down the pecking order under Zidane, with his berth being usurped by the talented duo of Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

As a result, he has hinted at a potential exit from the club several times largely due to the dearth of game time, and it is safe to say that he is not short of suitors in any way.

If a deal regarding him is materialized in the ongoing transfer market, it will easily cross the £100 million barrier.

1 / 7 NEXT
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
