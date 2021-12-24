5 big-name players who could leave Serie A in 2022

Serie A received a massive boost when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer of 2018. The attacker's switch to Turin made the world pay more attention to Italian football. Many top-rated stars were also attracted to the division as a result. Unfortunately, that couldn't last for long.

Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his Serie A spell during the summer transfer window before returning to Manchester United in August 2021. The adverse effects of the winger's departure from the Italian top flight have been quite obvious, both in sporting and marketing terms. However, it doesn't look like that's a breaking point yet.

If rumors are to be believed, more big-name players could end up following in CR7's footsteps by leaving the division in 2022. There are just a few days left until the winter transfer window. Hence, we've been inspired to compile a list of five notable figures who could bid farewell to Serie A before 2022 runs out.

#5 Franck Kessie

One of the best midfielders in Serie A right now

The AC Milan midfielder is one of the best players in his position in Serie A at the moment. He's had an electrifying start to the campaign, recording five goals to his name in 16 games in the Italian top flight so far. That includes an incredible three strikes from his last four games.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



Barça, PSG and Man Utd are interested in the Ivorian.



(Source: 🚨 AC Milan could sell Franck Kessié in January if he doesn’t sign a new contract. His current deal runs out in 2022 and they don’t want to lose him on a free.Barça, PSG and Man Utd are interested in the Ivorian.(Source: @SkySport 🚨 AC Milan could sell Franck Kessié in January if he doesn’t sign a new contract. His current deal runs out in 2022 and they don’t want to lose him on a free. Barça, PSG and Man Utd are interested in the Ivorian.(Source: @SkySport) https://t.co/OAdUns2Vo1

Thanks to his brilliant performances for the Rossoneri, Franck Kessie has captured the attention of many big clubs across Europe. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in the Ivorian.

The midfielder is already in the final year of his contract with AC Milan, meaning he'll become a free agent next summer. It is believed he wants to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer at the end of the term.

#4 Aaron Ramsey

The midfielder could return to the Premier League next year

The Welshman switched to Serie A in the summer of 2019, leaving Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer. However, Ramsey has failed to secure a spot for himself in the Bianconeri's starting line-up and is expected to part ways with the club in 2022.

BBC Sport @BBCSport Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Aaron Ramsey ✍️✍️ Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Aaron Ramsey ✍️✍️

Rumors suggest a return to Arsenal could be on the cards for the midfielder. The likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Liverpool and Everton have also been mentioned among his suitors.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh