5 big superstars who could actually make a move in the 2023 summer transfer window 

During a summer transfer window, big superstars may consider moving to a different club for various reasons. Firstly, they might seek a new challenge or change of scenery to reignite their passion for the game.

Additionally, the opportunity to compete for different trophies or play in a different country's league can be enticing. Financial incentives, such as higher wages or lucrative sponsorship deals, could also play a significant role.

Furthermore, a superstar might desire to work with a particular coach or join a team with a strong squad that complements their style of play. Lastly, personal reasons like family considerations or a desire to live in a specific location could influence their decision to move to a different club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five big superstars who could actually make a move in the 2023 summer transfer window.

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan has had a stellar season for Manchester City in 2022-23. He has scored nine goals, provided seven assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, and has been a key player in City's pursuit of a continental treble.

Gundogan has been in excellent form, showing that he can still be a top player at the highest level. However, Gundogan's contract expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

This has led to speculation that he could be on the move, with Barcelona and Arsenal reportedly interested in signing him. If Gundogan does leave City, it will be a big blow to the club, as he is one of their most important players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Talks will continue in the next days — Barça proposal remains valid on the table.



NO decision made by Gündogan yet. Understand Manchester City will offer Ilkay Gündogan a new deal valid until June 2024 with an option for further season, potentially June 2025.Talks will continue in the next days — Barça proposal remains valid on the table.NO decision made by Gündogan yet. Understand Manchester City will offer Ilkay Gündogan a new deal valid until June 2024 with an option for further season, potentially June 2025. 🚨🔵 #MCFCTalks will continue in the next days — Barça proposal remains valid on the table.NO decision made by Gündogan yet. https://t.co/LqMBNQZUGB

#4 Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane's future at Bayern Munich is uncertain. The Senegalese forward joined the Bavarian giants from Liverpool in a €32 million deal last summer but has struggled to live up to expectations in his debut season.

Mane has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions and has not been as prolific as he was at Anfield. A run-in with the former Bayern coach Nagelsmann and a physical altercation with Leroy Sane has effectively put Mane out of favour with the dressing room as well.

As a result, the Senegal international is likely to leave the club at the end of the ongoing campaign.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane has had a good season for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022-23. He has scored 30 goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, and has been the standout performer for Spurs in their push for a European berth.

Kane has been in excellent form and has shown that he is still one of the best strikers in the world. However, Kane's future at Spurs is uncertain, as he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

His current deal with Tottenham expires next summer and this could be their last opportunity to cash in on him. As per the Guardian, Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Kane, and it remains to be seen whether he will stay at Spurs or move on at the end of the season.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane is the first player to score in 25 different matches in a 38-game Premier League season:



◎◉◉◉◎◉◉◉◉◉

◎◉◎◉◉◉◎◉◎◎

◉◉◎◎◉◎◉◉◉◉

◎◉◎◉◉◉◉



Another record in the bag. Harry Kane is the first player to score in 25 different matches in a 38-game Premier League season:◎◉◉◉◎◉◉◉◉◉◎◉◎◉◉◉◎◉◎◎◉◉◎◎◉◎◉◉◉◉◎◉◎◉◉◉◉Another record in the bag. https://t.co/q3PtkzN17L

#2 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar has had a mixed season at PSG. He has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, but has also been injured for a significant period of time. He has also been criticized for his lack of commitment to the team, and for his off-field antics.

Neymar is tied to PSG until 2025 but It does look a lot like he could be on the move this summer. The Brazilian icon has been linked with multiple top European clubs and Manchester United are the latest to have been credited with an interest, as per Sky Sports.

The report also adds that the Ligue 1 giants are open to offers for Neymar. Should a top European club cough up PSG's asking price, they are very likely to let him go.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Despite having a pretty good sophomore season on an individual level at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi could leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Messi is not exactly a fan-favourite at PSG and the club are likely to look towards building for the future. As such, letting an ageing Messi leave the club would be the right thing to do in that regard. The 35-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this term for PSG.

According to Sky Sports, the Parisians are not going to offer him a new deal. Messi has been linked with a return to his former club Barcelona as well as with a move to Saudi Arabia.

