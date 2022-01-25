5 big transfer deals that could still happen this January transfer window (2022)

With only six days remaining in the January transfer window, anxiety and expectations are at an all-time high. While we are not expecting the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to make a move, we are still anticipating some movement in January.

Some wantaway stars are eager to find a new home this winter and top European clubs are desperate to fulfill their wishes.

Here are five high-profile transfers that could be finalized in the dying embers of January 2022.

#5 Nicolas Tagliafico to Barcelona from Ajax

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are desperate to get a left-back in the January transfer window and are chasing multiple leads. Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico is reportedly at the top of their wishlist and the Catalan giants are hoping to sign him in the next six days.

The Blaugrana believe Tagliafico would be a great addition to their squad, capable of filling in effortlessly for veteran full-back Jordi Alba.

Eredivisie outfit Ajax are not exactly thrilled with the idea of parting ways with their flying full-back. However, Barcelona are hoping to cash in on the good relationship between the two clubs to finalize the deal sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old left-back is also believed to be smitten with Barcelona’s advances and has asked Ajax to keep an open mind.

Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. Nicolás Tagliafico’s pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move.Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. Nicolás Tagliafico’s pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move. 🇦🇷 #FCBTagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. https://t.co/PAAdRbheo6

Italian side Napoli, Ligue 1 giants Marseille and Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Chelsea are also interested in Tagliafico. The player, however, is only dreaming of Barcelona and is eager to make the transfer a reality.

Ajax would want the transfer fee in January itself, but the Catalonians are pushing for a loan deal with a purchase option.

#4 Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United from Manchester United

Manchester United are seemingly filled to the brim with wingers and wide forwards, which has made life difficult for Jesse Lingard.

Due to a lack of regular playing time, Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, has reportedly handed in a transfer request and wants to leave United in January itself. The 29-year-old has made just 14 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign, scoring twice and setting up one more.

The Red Devils, who would need to amass a decent sum to go after their summer transfer targets, are not opposing Lingard’s sale. Unfortunately, no club is ready to offer a transfer fee for a player who will become a free agent in six months.

Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent.Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent. ⚪️ #NUFC Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. https://t.co/MNzyoB3nLq

Fellow Premier League club Newcastle United have emerged as the Englishman’s possible destination. They have reportedly offered a big loan fee for the player after seeing their first loan offer shot down by United.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the forward, but United are reluctant to loan him out to a direct top-four rival.

