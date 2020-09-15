5 big transfers which could still happen this summer

There has been no shortage of entertainment in this transfer window. Despite the clubs being hit severely in a financial sense by the Covid pandemic, the rumour mill hasn't seen an off day as yet. With almost three weeks remaining in this edition of the summer transfer window, we could still see several players change clubs.

We have already seen some high-profile signings this summer with Chelsea splashing the cash to secure major reinforcements. Several European giants continue to be linked with some big stars and amid all the speculation, we take a look at 5 big transfers that could still happen this summer.

#5 Sergio Reguilon - Manchester United/Sevilla

Sergio Reguilon

The Real Madrid left-back was so impressive for Los Blancos in the 2018-19 season that he displaced Marcelo from the first team and became a regular feature in the starting lineup. However, following the return of Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon fell down the pecking order.

Zidane signed Ferland Mendy and sent Reguilon out on loan to Sevilla. The 23-year-old left-back was excellent for Sevilla as well and played an important role in the Andalusians' triumphant UEFA Europa League campaign.

However, he is now back at Real Madrid and seeking an exit after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester United are likely to snap him up but the deal has its own set of complications. Real Madrid reportedly want to include a buy-back clause and the Red Devils are not going to accommodate that.

In addition to that, Manchester United are not willing to match his €30 million price tag as signing a left-back is not a priority for them right now. Meanwhile, Sevilla can only afford to take him on loan as they are not in a position to sign him on a permanent basis.

Talks ongoing also tonight between Manchester United and Sergio Reguilon agents. #MUFC won’t accept the ‘buy back clause’ asked by Real Madrid but are seriously working on Reguilon as LB option. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #RealMadrid https://t.co/i9HIzGhhrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

#4 Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur/Manchester United

Gareth Bale

That Gareth Bale does not have a future at Real Madrid is well known now. The Welshman has grown disillusioned at Real Madrid and has even discredited his own club on multiple occasions.

The Welshman, who was tipped to be the immediate successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has not been able to reach the heights expected due to an injury laden stint in the Spanish capital. He has also fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane and does not have a great rapport with any of his teammates.

He is reportedly keen on making a return to the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been identified as interested parties. Spurs are looking to strike a permanent deal while the Red Devils are more keen on landing him on loan.

Manchester United are looking at Gareth Bale as an alternative to Jadon Sancho while Jose Mourinho and co. are desperate to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Tottenham have moved ahead of Man United in the race to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, sources have told @MarkOgden_: https://t.co/EE9AIoAE5d pic.twitter.com/DF9PkapkvC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2020