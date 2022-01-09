5 biggest January transfer window spendings from Premier League clubs

Newcastle United have already grabbed the headlines of the Premier League winter window so far with the signing of Kieran Trippier. However, it's expected that the Tyneside club will be spending more with their recent PIF takeover making them the richest club in the world. They find themselves in a precarious situation in the Premier League as they sit in the 19th spot with just one win.

Several winter transfer windows in the Premier League have seen much action

Given that the Premier League has some of the world's richest clubs, splurging cash in the transfer window is not uncommon. While the summer window is the grander of the two, many Premier League clubs have not shied away from spending big when it comes to winter. This could result from a necessity, or a club may not want to be embroiled in a competition for a footballer in the coming summer.

The following five instances are a testament to the fact that Premier League clubs can spend a hefty amount in the winter window when required.

#5 Chelsea 2019 - £55 million

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Chelsea's splurge in the winter of 2019 was not to do with a precarious Premier League position or a player's departure. It was more to do with the Blues looking at a terrible ban for two transfer windows due to a breach in the rules of academy players. It essentially meant that they would not be unable to purchase any footballers for two consecutive windows.

Chelsea managed to acquire Christian Pulisic for £55 million from Borussia Dortmund as the American switched to the Premier League at the last moment.

FutbolChelsea ⭐⭐ @FutbolCheIsea In his first season at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic currently leads the Premier League in xG (expected goals) and xG assisted per 90 for players 21 or younger.



This goes out to everyone who was calling him a flop signing at the start of the season... In his first season at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic currently leads the Premier League in xG (expected goals) and xG assisted per 90 for players 21 or younger.This goes out to everyone who was calling him a flop signing at the start of the season... https://t.co/UVBou0ImYK

In hindsight, the deal may have been done in a rush, but there's no denying that Pulisic has been an effective signing. Unfortunately, he has been increasingly bogged down by injuries that have reduced his game time and position in the pecking order.

But overall it wasn't a bad set of business for Chelsea. He has scored 20 goals and made 17 assists in 95 appearances for the club so far. Once Pulisic can maintain his fitness, the return of his transfer amount will be greater.

#4 Arsenal 2018 - £57.8 million

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It's hard to assess the winter window of Arsenal in 2018. The club started their transfer spending record £56 million when they acquired the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

They also signed Konstantinos Mavropanaos from Greek club PAOK. Mavropanos wasn't able to show any consistency. Although he has looked settled in the Bundesliga on loan, it's hard to expect him to be a regular in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball



His stats don't lie Two years ago today, Aubameyang joined ArsenalHis stats don't lie Two years ago today, Aubameyang joined ArsenalHis stats don't lie 💯 https://t.co/7WkmU8MtxP

Meanwhile, Aubameyang went on to become a major offensive threat in the Premier League. At times, Aubameyang was the only spark of genius in an underperforming Arsenal side. He scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners. He went on to become club captain as well.

However, with massive public fallout due to his disciplinary breaches, he lost the captaincy and his place in the team. It's unexpected that Aubameyang will be playing for Arsenal again at this point.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh