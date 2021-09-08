The 5 biggest panic buys of this summer transfer window

This summer's transfer window saw almost every big footballer linked to a move away from their respective clubs. It will largely be remembered for the unthinkable transfers of Lionel Messi to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United.

With so many players moving to new homes this summer, their former clubs were left to scurry for replacements. With some of the deals occurring very close to the transfer window deadline, it was important for clubs to plug the holes as quickly as possible. When a club wants to add a player to their squad after losing one of their regulars to a transfer or an injury, it is called a panic buy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Red Devils could also be considered a panic buy but in a completely different sense: United snapped up the Portuguese international when they heard rumors of him moving to their cross-city rivals Manchester City.

With that in mind, here's a look at five of the biggest panic buys of this summer's transfer window:

#5. Jannik Vestergaard to Leiecester City

With Jonny Evans, James Justin and Timothy Castagne — three of Leicester's four most used defenders — sidelined with injuries, the Foxes were already thin on the ground. Wesley Fofana joined that list after a horrific pre-season challenge against Villareal. Manager Brendan Rodgers realized that Cagler Soyuncu was his only fit senior centre-back and brought in Jannik Vestergaard to bolster his resources.

However, a knee injury picked up by the Denmark international during training meant Rodgers was forced to field Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey as his starting centre-backs. And in their first three games, the pair have conceded five goals.

At 29, Vestergaard is not a long-term option. Once Justin and Evans are fully fit, he won't be a first-choice either. His arrival will certainly have eased the immediate panic at the King Power Stadium. But from a critical point of view, the €17 million spent on his transfer could've gone towards a younger option instead.

#4. Joe Hart to Celtic

Joe Hart was arguably very lucky to secure a move to Celtic this summer transfer window. Having made a total of zero Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, there was a definite air of panic upon his arrival at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys' season has gotten off to a dreadful start. After getting knocked out of Champions League qualification by Midtjylland, they were beaten in the opening league game by Hearts.

The only two keepers in the Celtic squad were Scott Bain and the hapless Vasilis Barkas, who were central to their Champions League exit. New manager Ange Postecoglou is certain he will need a new number one if Celtic are to improve on their disappointing 2021 campaign.

In terms of what Joe Hart brings to the table, he is incredibly experienced, having kept 127 clean sheets to his name. His record is 11th on the all-time list. He has won two titles with Manchester City and has 75 national caps.

But his skills between the posts seem to be deteriorating. Hart's last two seasons of top-flight football, with West Ham in 17-18 and Burnley the following year, saw him concede 6.3 goals more than expected. The pressure is firmly on the Englishman to prove to those who doubt his transfer to Celtic Park.

